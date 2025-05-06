Dweck brings nearly two decades of experience to help Go Fish drive performance through AI-powered strategy and results-focused execution.

BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Go Fish, an Agital company, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dweck as General Manager of eCommerce. In this role, Dweck will lead Agital's largest division and help shape the agency's next phase of growth.

Veteran Agency Leader David Dweck to Head eCommerce at Go Fish, an Agital Company

Dweck has helped eCommerce brands grow and thrive through every stage of their lifecycle. He's held leadership roles at agencies like Wpromote, Mindshare, and Media Assembly, bringing deep expertise across strategy, automation, performance media, and client operations-all with a focus on sustainable, measurable growth.

At Go Fish, Dweck will give growing brands what they've long been denied: access to top-tier strategy, talent, and tools-without the enterprise red tape. He's focused on simplifying what's become needlessly complex in eCommerce marketing. That means tightening go-to-market systems, building high-performing teams, and giving clients a faster path to revenue. His goal? Make big-agency impact feel personal, nimble, and built to last.

"David brings the strategic clarity, operational rigor, and people-first leadership we need at this pivotal moment for eCommerce businesses," said Dan Hinckley, Cofounder of Go Fish. "He has a clear vision for how to scale intelligently-balancing innovation and integrity-and we're thrilled to have him leading this next chapter."

His priorities include helping Go Fish clients adapt to fast-changing consumer behavior and the growing impact of artificial intelligence. He believes today's most successful brands will be those that meet customers where they are-whether that's streaming content, browsing on mobile, or shopping through social platforms.

"The fragmentation of consumer habits has made effective advertising more complex," Dweck explains. "At Go Fish, we're focused on aligning strategy where audiences are actually spending their time-and using AI to streamline workflows and increase efficiency for our teams and our clients."

Dweck also brings extensive experience unifying teams post-acquisition, making him uniquely equipped to lead in an environment like Go Fish-where ingenuity is born from the collective strengths of multiple founder-led agencies within the Agital network.

About Go Fish

Go Fish is the agency eCommerce brands trust when performance matters most. In a constantly evolving digital landscape, the agency solves complex marketing challenges with precision, speed, and a proven track record of results. Since 2005, its team of strategists, creatives, and technologists has partnered with clients across the U.S. and internationally to drive real, measurable growth. Go Fish helps eCommerce brands scale through full-service digital marketing-combining SEO, paid media, PR, and content with proprietary AI tools, smart development, and performance analytics.

About Agital

Agital is the digital marketing partner built for what's next-combining strategic expertise with proprietary AI and tech to help eCommerce brands grow smarter, faster. From paid search to SEO, Agital delivers the performance today's brands demand.

