American College of Education and Norman Regional Health System Honor Nurses During National Nurses Week

ACE and Norman Regional honor nurses' vital role as the heartbeat of healthcare with safety-focused recognition.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / In celebration of National Nurses Week, American College of Education (ACE) has partnered with Norman Regional Health System to honor the vital role nurses play as the "heartbeat of healthcare." Together, ACE and Norman Regional recognize the compassion, resilience and dedication that nurses bring to their patients and each one of our communities.

ACE and Norman Regional honor nurses' vital role as the heartbeat of healthcare with personal safety keychain alarms for around 1,200 Norman Regional nurses.

As part of this celebration, ACE is sponsoring personal safety keychain alarms for around 1,200 Norman Regional nurses, known as "healers." This gift goes beyond traditional workplace recognition - it acknowledges that nurse safety and well-being matter, on and off the clock. These personal alarms offer a simple, immediate tool for self-protection, whether they're commuting late, working high-stress shifts, or operating in vulnerable environments. By providing these practical devices, ACE and Norman Regional hope to champion a culture of safety, advocacy and deep respect for the people at the heart of healthcare.

"At American College of Education, we believe supporting nurses means caring for all aspects of their lives - not just their work," said Geordie Hyland, ACE's president and CEO. "Through our partnership with Norman Regional, we are honoring their dedication and advocating for their safety, and we're proud to champion their well-being."

As ACE's first healthcare partner through its Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) initiative, Norman Regional shares a commitment to uplifting healthcare professionals at every stage of their careers.

"The ACE partnership has been a game changer for our healers. The ability to access continuing education toward their degree aspirations is going to not only impact their lives, but the generations who will follow them," said Norman Regional's Chief People Officer Keith Minnis, SPHR, SHRM-SCP. "Norman Regional is very blessed and grateful for the partnership with ACE and encourages other healthcare systems to consider partnering with ACE for their employees."

Through the CPL program, nurses can translate their real-world experience into academic credit, accelerating their educational journeys while honoring the expertise they bring to the field. Together, ACE and Norman Regional are creating opportunities for nurses to grow their careers, strengthen their impact, and continue serving their communities with compassion and excellence.

"Advancing personal and professional growth is crucial in supporting our healers here at Norman Regional. Not only does our partnership with ACE help to remove barriers for healers wanting to continue their education, but it also creates opportunities to invest in the future of the health system by fostering a skilled workforce that adapts to evolving industry standards and ultimately provides better patient outcomes," said Lindsay Birdwell, MSN, RN, CEN, Norman Regional's education specialist and student coordinator.

ACE's sponsorship reflects its broader mission to support those who serve others, recognizing that nurses not only heal individuals - they strengthen the fabric of our entire community. As the heartbeat of healthcare, nurses represent the best of resilience, care and hope for a healthier tomorrow.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Norman Regional Health System

Norman Regional Health System is a multi-campus health system making its community stronger in south central Oklahoma through compassionate and leading-edge care. Norman Regional Health System's flagship location, Norman Regional Hospital, is a newly expanded 775,000 square-foot acute-care hospital in Norman, OK. Norman Regional Hospital, located at I-35 and Tecumseh Road, is licensed for 305 beds and offers a complete range of services. Norman Regional also operates two freestanding emergency room plus facilities: Norman Regional Moore on I-35 in Moore and Norman Regional Nine in southeast Norman. In total, Norman Regional is comprised of one acute-care hospital, two freestanding emergency room plus facilities, three urgent care locations and multiple primary care and specialty care clinics, diagnostic imaging, and laboratories. It also owns and operates EMSSTAT, the emergency services providers for Norman, Moore and unincorporated areas of Cleveland County.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media & Content Strategy Manager

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com





SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-and-norman-regional-health-system-honor-nurses-during-natio-1023625