MIRA Pharmaceuticals Reports No Brain Toxicity in FDA-Required Study of Ketamir-2, Confirming Absence of Ketamine-Linked Neurotoxicity

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions, today announced positive results from a neurotoxicity study of Ketamir-2, its novel oral NMDA receptor antagonist. The study was required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prior to initiating human dosing in the United States.

The preclinical study showed no evidence of brain toxicity, including the absence of Olney lesions-vacuolar brain changes historically associated with older NMDA-targeting drugs such as ketamine and MK-801. These results further confirm the favorable safety profile of Ketamir-2 and support its safe continued clinical development.

"These results represent a key milestone in the development of Ketamir-2," said Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of MIRA. "The absence of NMDA-linked neurotoxicity, along with continued clinical progress, reinforces our confidence in Ketamir-2's potential as a safe next-generation, oral candidate for CNS disorders."

Study Overview and Key Findings

The neurotoxicity study was conducted in sexually mature Sprague-Dawley rats. High oral doses of Ketamir-2 were administered, while a positive control group received MK-801, a known neurotoxic NMDA receptor antagonist. Brain tissues were examined through detailed histopathological analysis at two time points.

Key outcomes:

No adverse clinical signs or mortality in any Ketamir-2-treated animals.

No microscopic or macroscopic brain lesions detected at any dose.

MK-801-treated animals showed clear evidence of brain toxicity, including vacuolation and neuronal necrosis.

"These findings eliminate one of the main safety concerns that has historically limited NMDA-targeting therapies," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at MIRA. "Ketamir-2's clean neurotoxicity profile strengthens its position as a differentiated and promising therapeutic candidate."

Why Ketamir-2 Stands Apart

Ketamir-2 is a New Molecular Entity (NME) designed to modulate the NMDA receptor with a reduced affinity for the PCP binding site, which is strongly associated with neurotoxicity and psychotropic effects in legacy compounds like ketamine.

In prior preclinical studies, Ketamir-2 has:

Demonstrated full reversal of pain thresholds in validated neuropathic pain models.

Outperformed FDA-approved treatments such as gabapentin and pregabalin.

Shown no sedation or hyperactivity.

Demonstrated strong oral bioavailability and brain penetration, as it is not a substrate for P-glycoprotein (P-gp).

Ketamir-2 was designed for oral administration, offering a non-invasive alternative to intravenous therapies. In addition, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has determined that Ketamir-2 is not classified as a controlled substance, which may streamline development, reduce regulatory burdens, and improve future access if approved.

Clinical Progress and What's Next

MIRA has already initiated its Phase I clinical trial, with subject recruitment actively underway and progressing smoothly. The Company is preparing to launch a Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial in diabetic patients with neuropathic pain, with the goal of validating clinical efficacy and supporting future regulatory milestones.

The newly completed neurotoxicity study results will be submitted to the FDA as part of MIRA's ongoing regulatory and clinical development strategy.

