CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces New Manufacturing Deal With A Southwest-Based Company

Strategic alliance positions CBDL for aggressive national growth through 100+ retail locations and new premium product lines

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leading innovator in the CBD health and wellness space, is proud to announce a new strategic manufacturing partnership with Jeannie in a Bottle, a fast-growing Arizona-based CBD company with a national retail footprint.

This powerful collaboration will see CBDL formulating and manufacturing top-tier CBD products for Jeannie in a Bottle - a company with proven market traction and shelf presence in over 100 gas stations and convenience stores across the United States. The deal expands CBDL's manufacturing portfolio while opening the door to high-volume, recurring product orders tied to Jeannie's established consumer base and retail distribution network. Under this agreement, CBDL will take full control of the production, packaging, and labeling of a specialized line of high-potency CBD products exclusively for Jeannie in a Bottle - a strategic move expected to significantly boost CBDL's nationwide revenue stream through consistent retail orders and brand expansion.

"This partnership is a win-win - not just for CBDL and Jeannie in a Bottle, but for shareholders and customers alike," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "We're stepping into a high-velocity retail environment with a proven brand, and bringing our own formulation and production strengths to the table. This is the kind of alignment that accelerates revenue, reputation, and results."

With CBDL managing product development, formulation, and manufacturing, Jeannie in a Bottle is positioned to scale its product offerings faster than ever - offering convenience store customers across the country consistent, compliant, and highly effective CBD wellness solutions.

Why This Deal Matters for CBDL Investors:

Built-In Distribution Power : Jeannie in a Bottle's existing footprint includes over 100 retail stores nationwide - giving CBDL immediate access to one of the most dynamic and accessible sales channels in the country.

Revenue Acceleration Potential : With consistent monthly reorders expected, the deal strengthens CBDL's revenue pipeline through ongoing production contracts and retail partnerships.

Brand Alignment & Synergy : Jeannie in a Bottle has a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, quality products, and effective formulations - values that align perfectly with CBDL's mission and vision.

Retail Momentum: The convenience store and gas station channel continues to see increased demand for functional wellness products, with CBD offerings leading the surge in consumer interest.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. continues to execute on its aggressive growth roadmap through smart, synergistic partnerships like this one - pairing established retail reach with premium product manufacturing to scale impact and revenue in tandem. With more partnerships and product innovations on the horizon, CBDL is positioning itself to be a national force in the CBD industry.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL):

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on the development and marketing of high-quality, science-backed CBD wellness products. Through strategic partnerships and proprietary manufacturing, CBDL continues to expand its footprint across health, retail, and nutraceutical markets nationwide. For more information, visit https://thecbdvault.com/

About Jeannie in a Bottle:

Based in Arizona, Jeannie in a Bottle is a rising CBD brand with a nationwide footprint, delivering high-quality CBD products through an expanding network of convenience stores and gas stations. Known for its effective formulations and loyal customer base, the company is committed to bringing accessible wellness solutions to everyday consumers.

