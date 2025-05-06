Scepter Holdings, Inc.: Scepter Holdings, Inc, to Add Marketing Executive, Natalie Guzman, to Advisory Board

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC:BRZL) Signs agreement to add Natalie Guzman to its Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZL) is pleased to announce that Natalie Guzman is joining the company as a member of its advisory board. Ms.Guzman is the former Co-President and CMO of Savage X Fenty. Ms. Guzman brings an extensive background in brand marketing, digital innovation, and business growth. Under her leadership, Savage X Fenty achieved significant milestones, including multiple industry awards, strategic partnerships, and recognition among the most innovative global brands. Prior to her tenure at Savage X Fenty, Ms. Guzman held key marketing roles at renowned organizations such as DermStore Beauty Group, DDB Entertainment, IGN Entertainment, and Fox Interactive Media.

"We are honored to welcome Natalie Guzman to our advisory board," said Adam Nicosia, CEO. "Her expertise in brand strategy, digital marketing, and business scaling will be invaluable as we work to transform Scepter Holdings into an integrated sports management, NIL and influencer marketing company"

The addition of Natalie Guzman aligns with the company's goal to enter the collegiate athlete market, providing a diversified offering that responds to the needs of a new generation of brand-savvy athletes and the growing need for NIL compliance. "I am excited to join Scepter Holdings and contribute to their mission of empowering professional and collegiate athletes and brands ," said Guzman. "With my background in brand strategy and digital marketing, I look forward to helping drive innovation and growth within this dynamic industry."

About AdaptAI

AdaptAI uses technology to leverage data and identify influencers to deliver the most profitable results for client brands.

The AdaptAI platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) based AI system that creates a proprietary 'data fingerprint' for client products data and even the entire company and, then matches them with influencers best positioned to succeed in promotion. AdaptAI also leverages AI to determine which influencers will generate the most attention - in specifically curated audiences.

AdaptAI analyzes proprietary data gathered by influencers for each specific campaign as additional feedback to inform ongoing promotions and to further refine its algorithm and monetize accumulated data.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings manages the marketing of products, data and companies through its AdaptAI software platform that efficiently matches products with the influencers that will generate the best results. Data from these transactions is accumulated and analyzed to fine tune AdaptAI and to provide even more revenue for its clients. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods, and seeks to leverage its expertise with AdaptAI to create a global platform that will capitalize on data as an asset and efficiently match it with appropriate influencers.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's amended Generla Form of Registration Statement on Form 10 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 13, 2025, and on our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Investors Contact:

Phone: 702-482-8593

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scepter-holdings-inc-to-add-marketing-executive-natalie-guzman-to-advi-1023910