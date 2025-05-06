Anzeige
Databahn.ai Introduces 'Data Reef' - An AI Insight Layer Powered by Its Own MCP Server for Smarter Security Data Context
06.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Databahn.ai Introduces 'Data Reef' - An AI Insight Layer Powered by Its Own MCP Server for Smarter Security Data Context

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Databahn.ai, a leader in AI-powered data fabric and pipeline management, today announced the launch of?Data Reef, an industry-first solution that transforms high-volume, high-velocity security telemetry into actionable intelligence - precisely when and where it's needed.

Enterprises collect petabytes of logs, alerts, and telemetry - but typically analyze less than 5% of it. That small slice often contains the most critical signals.?Reef?intelligently filters, contextualizes, and prioritizes this high-value data in real time, writing it directly to enterprise-owned data lakes infrastructure.

The result: meaningful insights delivered instantly to security analysts and decision-makers.

"Security teams don't need more dashboards - they need answers, they need insights" said Mihir Nair, Head of Architecture & Innovation at Databahn.ai. "We've harnessed GenAI to reimagine how teams interact with data - delivering relevant intelligence the moment it's needed. Our new?Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server?advances this vision even further. It helps to seamlessly integrate Reef with?Cruz AI -Databahn.ai's Data Engineer. With a single prompt, users can uncover configurations, inventories, and anomalies - driving faster, smarter decisions."

Built on Databahn.ai's modular Security Data Fabric, Reef unifies telemetry from all sources into a centralized, searchable metadata layer accessible via natural language. This makes security data not only usable - but useful - for SOC analysts, threat hunters, infrastructure teams, auditors, and even AI systems.

"Unlike lakes or swamps - passive metaphors for storage - Reef is where the signal lives," added Nithya Nareshkumar, Co-Founder and President of Databahn.ai. "It's where your logs stop sitting idle and start telling a story."

With?Reef, Databahn.ai reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that simplify and scale security data operations. The product is available immediately to existing Security Data Fabric customers and as an insight-layer add-on for enterprises aiming to optimize observability, reduce cost, and enhance security outcomes with AI.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.databahn.ai.

Press Contact:

+14695026178
press@databahn.ai
https://databahn.ai/

SOURCE: DataBahn



