Curiteva & Promimic - Bonded by Innovation

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Curiteva, a leader in 3D-printed Trabecular PEEK implant technology, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Promimic, pioneers in nanotechnology, delivering advanced implant solutions with unmatched capabilities. The partnership combines Promimic's groundbreaking surface modification with Curiteva's innovative Inspire® technology, establishing a new benchmark in the medical device industry.

Through this new global, long-term agreement, Curiteva extends its exclusive rights to incorporate Promimic's surface treatment on implants made from fully or partially porous PEEK - a synergy that extends beyond spine applications to cranial and orthopedic solutions. With this HAFUSE® surface modification, powered by Promimic, implants promote osseointegration in ways previously unattainable in the industry. The combined technologies are available solely through Curiteva, further cementing the company's role as a leader in advanced implant development.

Ulf Brogren, Promimic's Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "Partnering with a company capable of 3D printing PEEK has been a long-standing strategic business goal for Promimic. With this expanded partnership, we've transformed a shared vision-from early-stage research to full-scale manufacturing and commercialization-into a groundbreaking clinical reality, the world's first 3D printed, fully interconnected Trabecular PEEK structure."

"This partnership represents more than just technological compatibility-it's a shared vision of innovation in patient care," added Chad Falciani Founder and Chairman at Curiteva. "When we integrate Promimic's surface modification to promote osseointegration with our proprietary 3D-printed Trabecular PEEK technology, we are creating solutions that have the potential to redefine standards across multiple specialties."

Erik Erbe PhD, Curiteva's Chief Scientific Officer, commented, "Our research highlights the nanoscale's critical role in driving bone formation through well-established physiological and cellular responses. When compared to traditional cages the clinical benefits are clear. This marks the beginning of a new era where structure drives biology and healing."

The collaboration between Curiteva and Promimic marks a significant advancement in implant technology, combining advanced material science with cutting-edge manufacturing processes. Surgeons and healthcare providers worldwide can now access implant systems that combine superior biomechanics with bioactive surface enhancements, redefining patient care.

Two Leaders - One Breakthrough Solution!

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, AL. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a proprietary HAFUSE® sub-micron surface designed to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials promote osseointegration, accelerate healing, and improve patient outcomes. Visit www.curiteva.com

About Promimic:

Promimic is a growth company that develops and markets biomaterials for improved osseointegration to leading companies in the fields of dental and orthopedic implants. The main product HAnano Surface® has been developed from cutting edge research at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. The technology is proven to improve osseointegration in over 30 scientific studies and with over 2,000,000 implants in clinical use. Promimic has offices in Mölndal, Sweden, Austin, Texas, and Warsaw, Indiana. Visit on www.promimic.com

SOURCE: Curiteva

