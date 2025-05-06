NodeGoAI: NodeGo AI Announces Upcoming Launch of Wallet Connect & Verification Feature Following Successful $8 Million Seed Round

NodeGo AI launches wallet verification post $8M seed round to ensure fair TGE and Airdrop distribution. Unlike other DePIN projects plagued by bots, our small fee rewards real users.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / NodeGoAI, a pioneering decentralized infrastructure platform powering AI, Web3, and compute-intensive applications, is setting a new standard for fair reward distribution with the upcoming launch of its Wallet Connect & Verification feature. Unlike other Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) projects that have faced significant losses due to bot activity, NodeGo AI will implement a nominal, one-time verification fee to ensure rewards are directed to genuine users.

This strategic move, a key milestone following NodeGo AI's successful $8 million seed funding round, will empower users to securely verify their wallet ownership, unlocking exclusive rewards and enabling referral bonuses. The seed funding, backed by prominent investors in the Web3 and infrastructure sectors, underscores the industry's confidence in NodeGo AI's vision.

Jennifer Rosenthal, Chief Marketing Officer at NodeGo AI, highlighted the critical distinction of their approach: "While many DePIN projects have suffered substantial financial setbacks due to bots, cheating, and cloned accounts exploiting airdrops, NodeGo AI is proactively addressing this challenge. Our minimal verification fee is a deliberate measure to filter out illegitimate actors and ensure that our rewards truly benefit our community of real users. This isn't about profit; it's about protecting the integrity of our ecosystem and the value we offer."

The Critical Difference: Preventing Bot Exploitation

The implementation of a small verification fee directly tackles the vulnerabilities experienced by other DePIN projects:

Combating Bot Networks: Prevents the creation of massive numbers of automated wallets designed to claim disproportionate rewards.

Eliminating Sybil Attacks: Deters individuals from creating numerous fake accounts to unfairly benefit from reward programs.

Protecting Against Cloned Accounts: Adds a layer of friction that makes large-scale reward exploitation significantly more difficult and costly for malicious actors.

Key Benefits of the Verification Fee:

Robust Anti-Bot Protection: Effectively deters large-scale exploitation by automated wallets.

Demonstrated Proof-of-Intent: On-chain verification confirms the legitimacy and engagement of users.

Sustainable Reward System: Preserves the value of community rewards by preventing abuse, unlike projects that have seen their reward pools drained by bots.

Exclusive Benefits for Verified Users:

Mystery Box Rewards: Access to Mystery Boxes, starting at 0.05 SOL, with opportunities to acquire rare NFTs.

Future Airdrop Eligibility: Qualification for upcoming token airdrops, NFT utilities, and participation in community governance - distributed fairly to verified users.

Trusted Network Status: Establishment of a trusted identity within NodeGo's decentralized network, unlocking long-term advantages.

$8M Seed Funding Fuels a Fairer Future

The recent $8 million seed round will accelerate NodeGo AI's commitment to building a robust and equitable decentralized infrastructure. The Wallet Verification system is the first of many planned developments focused on empowering genuine users and establishing a more trustworthy foundation for AI, Web3, and compute-intensive applications.

About NodeGo AI

NodeGo AI is revolutionizing the landscape of compute infrastructure by transforming underutilized computing resources - including CPU, GPU, and bandwidth - into a decentralized network for AI, spatial computing, and Web3 applications. The platform rewards users for contributing their resources, while providing businesses with access to scalable, community-powered computing solutions, independent of centralized cloud providers.

