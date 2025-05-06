Blue Matter is pleased to announce that Jenna Riffell has joined as a Partner based in London. Jenna officially joined the firm on April 15 and brings a broad base of consulting experience that will strengthen the firm's capabilities across Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506377564/en/

Jenna Riffell

Prior to becoming a part of the Blue Matter team, Ms. Riffell spent nearly 10 years serving biopharmaceutical clients as a strategic consultant and leader with Kx Advisors. While there, she advanced through the consulting ranks to become a Managing Partner, building and leading Kx Advisors' European business.

While Jenna has significant expertise in the business aspects of life sciences, she also brings a robust scientific background. Before launching her consulting career, she conducted scientific research in drug development at the University of British Columbia and The Institute of Cancer Research.

Blue Matter Managing Partner, George Schmidt, said, "Jenna brings a uniquely well-rounded background and deep expertise across areas that are critical to our clients' success. Her work spans corporate and franchise strategy, new product planning, commercial and launch strategy, and more-covering essential segments of the biopharma value chain. She also stands out as a people leader, known for mentoring teams and fostering a collaborative, high-performing environment." Her work experience also encompasses multiple therapeutic spaces, with key focus areas being immunology, neurology, rare diseases, oncology, and women's health.

Jenna added, "I'm excited to become a part of the Blue Matter team and begin collaborating with clients across Europe and beyond. I've been impressed by the culture at Blue Matter, which focuses on excellence but also places tremendous emphasis on building high-functioning, high-morale teams. That dynamic is a unique aspect of the firm."

Jenna's educational background includes a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, as well as a B.Sc. (Hons) in Chemistry and Biochemistry, from the University of British Columbia.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels with a focus on corporate and product strategy in complex markets, as well as organizational effectiveness.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506377564/en/

Contacts:

Craig Dunkley

cdunkley@bluematterconsulting.com

(919) 539-0658