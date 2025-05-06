Sugar's AI Solution Guides Sellers to the Best Opportunities in Their Territories, Helping Them Drive Sales and Meet Their Quotas

SugarCRM today announced its sales-i solution is now fully integrated with the Sugar Sell sales automation offering, guiding sellers to the opportunities that are hidden in plain sight.

Sales-i, acquired by SugarCRM in 2024, improves business-to-business (B2B) sales performance by understanding the complexity of customer, order and product data, to drive sales workflows and customer conversations in SugarCRM. This enables sellers to easily identify cross-sell and up-sell opportunities for improved sales, and changes in customer buying behaviors that highlight at-risk customers.

Third-party industry analysts have recognized the value of this approach to assist with complex sales cycles. "The vast majority of AI functionality for sales and CRM can require up to six months of historical customer account data to inform models, an obstacle to organizations changing their CRM," said Stephen Hurrell, Director of Research, Office of Revenue, for ISG Research. "There's an intriguing value proposition that Sugar is bringing to the market with sales-i the ability to realize value straight away by surfacing actionable insights from the treasure trove of data in ERP platforms to identify up-sell and cross-sell opportunities with existing customers."

The surfacing of selling insights from enterprise data is supercharging sales strategies and driving competitive advantage.

Pennine Lubricants Ltd., a leading lubricant manufacturer in the U.K., now has visibility to trends such as which customers have reduced their spend an indicator of potential churn for proactive follow up.

At Sun State International Trucks, a premium full-service truck dealership, Sugar Sell and sales-i are shortening sales cycles, with 10 percent improved productivity and time savings.

Chassis Cab, a leading DAF truck dealership in England, is achieving breakthrough success with sales-i, boosting sales by 24 percent.

FSIoffice, the nation's leading independent office supply company, is surfacing powerful insights and opportunity alerts based on customer buying behavior for 40 percent improved sales efficiency.

"For years, pursuing a '360-degree view' of the customer has been considered the Holy Grail for sellers and CRM systems. However, what really matters to sales teams is the critical '30-degree view' that drives real, tangible conversations with prospects and customers," said Zac Sprackett, Chief Technology Officer at SugarCRM. "We want to make sales the hero by making this process effortless. This means automatically capturing existing information from ERP, email, calendar, and conferencing software and transforming it into immediately actionable recommendations that drive up-sell, cross-sell, link-sell, and retention, enabling sales teams to shine."

Alongside the launch of the sales-i/Sugar Sell integrated offering, Sugar has streamlined global access to its product portfolio, enabling organizations to achieve faster time-to-value. New configuration templates simplify user onboarding and allow changes to be reused and packaged efficiently across computing environments. With expanded language support, sales-i now enables users to tap into new territories and explore new growth opportunities worldwide.

Additionally, dedicated hosting facilities in North America, the U.K., EMEA, and Asia Pacific make it easier for customers to meet data security requirements and standardize on Sugar globally.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM software solutions help sales teams reach their highest potential. Designed to cut through complexity, prioritize opportunities, and increase upsell using the resources they already have, SugarCRM is ideal for complex, relationship-driven industries such as manufacturing, wholesale and distribution looking to accelerate growth and drive smarter decision-making.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM to engage with clarity, sell with consistency and close with confidence. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

