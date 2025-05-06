Scale Computing Reports Q1 Results with Over 40% YoY Growth

New Customer Acquisition more than Doubles as Customers and Partners Seek VMware Alternatives and Edge Computing Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2025, with an increase in software sales of over 40 percent year over year (YoY) and a 140% increase in new customers. The company continues to see an increased demand for both edge computing solutions and VMware alternative virtualization platforms, particularly across the retail sector including Convenience and Fuel Retail, Quick Serve Restaurants, Grocery Retail, and General Retail.

"Our Q1 performance demonstrates the growing demand for simple, scalable, and resilient IT infrastructure," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "With over 40% year-over-year software growth and an increase of well over 100% in new customers, it's clear that organizations are actively seeking VMware alternatives and edge computing solutions that are easy to deploy and manage. As the adoption of AI accelerates, the need for distributed edge environments will only continue to grow-making our Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) even more critical in helping organizations run intelligent workloads reliably, securely, and close to where data is generated."

In Q1, Scale Computing launched new tailored pricing tiers that include entry-level pricing with scalable options to meet the needs of customers and partners with a wide variety of budgets and use cases. The company also announced the launch of its new Scale Computing Pricing Tool that enables users to customize solution options and receive an instant, transparent quote. The leading hyperconverged infrastructure solution for small and midsize organizations, and the distributed enterprise, SC//Platform delivers simplicity combined with high availability, near turn-key deployment, seamless scalability, disaster recovery, and non-disruptive rolling updates. Simple to use and easy to maintain, SC//Platform reduces Total Cost of Ownership by 40% because of its efficient resource management and lower licensing costs.

To learn more about Scale Computing's award-winning IT infrastructure solutions, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/ . To register for Platform//2025 , the company's flagship event for IT professionals and partners May 13-15, 2025 in Las Vegas, please visit the event registration page today.

Other key Q1 2025 awards and recognitions include:

CRN awarded Scale Computing with 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN ® Partner Program Guide for the seventh consecutive year.

with 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide for the seventh consecutive year. Scale Computing appointed Scott Mann as Managing Director and Vice President of Scale Computing International.

as Managing Director and Vice President of Scale Computing International. CRN named Scale Computing's Scott Mann and Kyle Fenske to its 2025 Channel Chief list , with Mann additionally named one of 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, an elite subset of CRN's Channel Chiefs list.

, with Mann additionally named one of 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, an elite subset of CRN's Channel Chiefs list. Scale Computing continued its momentum with the education sector , delivering reliable IT infrastructure and enabling educational institutions of all sizes to optimize and scale operations.

, delivering reliable IT infrastructure and enabling educational institutions of all sizes to optimize and scale operations. CRN named Scale Computing to its Data Center 50 list for 2025.

Scale Computing to its Data Center 50 list for 2025. G2 awarded Scale Computing 60 Badges in its G2 Spring 2025 Report , including 19 badges in the Server Virtualization category, including Grid-Leader, Momentum Leader, and Best Results, and 41 badges in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category, including Fastest Implementation, Best Support, and Best Usability.

