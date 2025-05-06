Brings Suite of Established and Innovative M&A Products and Services to European Market

Introduces Technology-Enabled M&A Payments Administration, Escrow Services and Professional Shareholder Representation Services Category to M&A Deal Parties for Expert Post-Closing Support

SRS Acquiom, which provides a comprehensive platform to help manage merger and acquisition transactions and bilateral and syndicated loan facilities, today announced the launch of its Mergers Acquisitions business in the European Union. Building on a strong track record, the expansion brings the comprehensive suite of SRS Acquiom's M&A services, including paying and escrow agent services and professional shareholder representation, to deal parties active within the region.

The growth of SRS Acquiom's European presence follows the recent and highly successful introduction of its Loan Agency business in Europe. The Company continues to strategically expand its M&A and Loan Agency teams in Europe. Following the opening of the London office, the Company now also has a team of industry experts on the ground in the European Union, operating from a newly established office located in Amsterdam.

Since 2007, SRS Acquiom has enabled deal parties to navigate M&A transactions through a variety of tech-enabled solutions, including the industry's leading online M&A payments administration platform, which provides FX capability in over 130 currencies, and allows for digital solicitation of payment details and transaction documents, together with an online Deal Dashboard to track solicitation progress and payments, alongside escrow agent services and first-to-market Professional Shareholder Representation services. These comprehensive and all-in-one solutions enable deal parties to dramatically lighten their workloads, with the ability to track details in real-time and access impactful historical analysis. Today, SRS Acquiom works with the majority of global law firms, venture capital funds and private equity houses.

"Amid the increasingly robust and competitive M&A market in Europe, we are pleased to introduce services like professional shareholder representation to provide deal parties within these regions with unparalleled expertise and solution-oriented insights during the post-closing process," said Caspar Huith, SRS Acquiom's Managing Director, Europe. "As we continue to expand into new markets, we remain committed to continuing to transform legacy M&A and Loan Agent processes by delivering innovative, trustworthy and effective solutions to help clients manage these complicated transactions."

"Our expansion into the European market comes at an opportune time for SRS Acquiom as we continue to build upon our substantial track record of innovations that streamline complex transactions across the M&A and Loan Agency space," said Paul Koenig, CEO and Co-Founder of SRS Acquiom. "Through the combination of our deep bench of industry professionals and SRS Acquiom's tested digital platforms, SRS Acquiom is well-equipped to provide a differentiated and superior client experience across all product categories to meet the growing demand across this active region."

SRS Acquiom's affiliate business Acquiom Financial EU B.V. has been authorized by the Dutch Central Bank under the Payment Services Directive (PSD2). This enables the provision of payments and escrow services under the supervision of one of the most robust regulators in the European Union.

About SRS Acquiom

SRS Acquiom delivers the smartest way to run a deal with solutions that reduce the administrative burden throughout the entire deal lifecycle. Our services include paying and escrow agent services, online document solicitation and reporting, professional shareholder representation, and virtual data rooms. For loan and credit transactions, we provide independent administrative, collateral, and sub-agent services. Since 2007, we have helped sophisticated deal parties reduce administrative drag, so they can focus on what they do best.

