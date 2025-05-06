NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE Powers the Future with Breakthrough Semiconductor Solutions at PCIM 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a leading provider of robust and reliable analog and mixed-signal chips, will present its innovative solutions at PCIM Expo & Conference 2025 in Nuremberg at Hall 4A Booth 119. NOVOSENSE experts will also deliver keynote speeches at the E-Mobility & Energy Storage Stage (Hall 6, Booth 220), featuring "Enhancing E-Mobility Systems with High Reliability Isolation" on May 7 and "Enhancing xEV Systems with Analog Semiconductor Solutions" on May 8.

Since its establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has solidified its position as a leader in the automotive industry, achieving key milestones: shipping over 668 million automotive chips by 2024, acquiring MagnTek to bolster magnetic sensor expertise, and achieving ISO26262 ASIL D "Defined-Practiced" certification for functional safety. These accomplishments position it as a trusted partner across key sectors at PCIM 2025:

Automotive Electronics: NOVOSENSE advances electrification, intelligence, and safety with solutions such as its Highly Integrated Ambient Lighting Driver SoC (NSUC1500-Q1), Audio Amplifier, Body Control Module, and Electric Compressor System, alongside other innovations. System demos will highlight OBC 6.6kW/2.2kW DC-DC Solutions, Traction Inverter, Battery Management System, Thermal Management Controller, and DC-DC Charger for EVs.

Renewable Energy & Industrial Control: Dedicated to sustainable technology, NOVOSENSE features a 10 kVA Photovoltaic Inverter, Flyback Power Supply, and Optocoupler-Free Isolated Feedback Flyback Power Solution. Its 1500V High Voltage Reinforced Insulation Solution supports String Inverters, EV Charger Power Modules, and Industrial DC-DC Power Supplies. Additional offerings include Shunt and Hall Current Sensing, Integrated Sensors, and MOSFET/SiC/GaN Driver Solutions, with system boxes for PLC, Industrial Frequency Converters, and Servo Systems.

Consumer Electronics: NOVOSENSE enhances smart living with solutions such as the low-power NSHT30 sensor for efficient smart home and air quality monitoring, and the NSD7310 DC brushed motor driver for robotic vacuums and white goods, promoting a seamless lifestyle. Additional offerings include the NST112x for body temperature monitoring, NST1002 for glucose monitoring, and NST175 for temperature sensing.

Join NOVOSENSE at PCIM 2025 to discover cutting-edge semiconductor solutions driving innovation across automotive, Pan-energy, and consumer electronics. Visit us at Hall 4A, Booth 119, and attend our keynote speeches at the E-Mobility & Energy Storage Stage (Hall 6, Booth 220). For more details, explore www.novosns.com/en or here for detailed agenda.

