Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 08:10
11,300 Euro
+0,89 % +0,100
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,30012,40016:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 92, representing 58.27% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

NomineeVote typeVoted%
Mark LearmonthFor10,128,94899.52%
Against48,3430.48%
Abstain1,019,818
John KellyFor10,889,47797.37%
Against294,1882.63%
Abstain13,444
Nick ClarkeFor11,091,69999.18%
Against91,9660.82%
Abstain13,444
Geralda WildschuttFor10,301,83392.11%
Against882,2007.89%
Abstain13,076
Gordon WylieFor10,293,39892.04%
Against890,4677.96%
Abstain13,244
Victor GapareFor10,906,88597.52%
Against276,9402.48%
Abstain13,284
Tariro GadzikwaFor11,082,44299.10%
Against101,1830.90%
Abstain13,484
Stefan BuysFor11,134,79999.56%
Against49,0260.44%
Abstain13,284
Lesley GoldwasserFor11,145,59499.65%
Against39,3180.35%
Abstain12,197

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and
  • Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, Ms. Gadzikwa and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2025 which are available on the Company's website at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meeting-documents

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Panmure (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.