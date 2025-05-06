Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("the Company") (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today.
The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 92, representing 58.27% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(i), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nominees proposed for re-election as directors:
|Nominee
|Vote type
|Voted
|%
|Mark Learmonth
|For
|10,128,948
|99.52%
|Against
|48,343
|0.48%
|Abstain
|1,019,818
|John Kelly
|For
|10,889,477
|97.37%
|Against
|294,188
|2.63%
|Abstain
|13,444
|Nick Clarke
|For
|11,091,699
|99.18%
|Against
|91,966
|0.82%
|Abstain
|13,444
|Geralda Wildschutt
|For
|10,301,833
|92.11%
|Against
|882,200
|7.89%
|Abstain
|13,076
|Gordon Wylie
|For
|10,293,398
|92.04%
|Against
|890,467
|7.96%
|Abstain
|13,244
|Victor Gapare
|For
|10,906,885
|97.52%
|Against
|276,940
|2.48%
|Abstain
|13,284
|Tariro Gadzikwa
|For
|11,082,442
|99.10%
|Against
|101,183
|0.90%
|Abstain
|13,484
|Stefan Buys
|For
|11,134,799
|99.56%
|Against
|49,026
|0.44%
|Abstain
|13,284
|Lesley Goldwasser
|For
|11,145,594
|99.65%
|Against
|39,318
|0.35%
|Abstain
|12,197
Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:
- BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to approve their remuneration; and
- Mr. Wylie, Ms. Wildschutt, Ms. Gadzikwa and Ms. Goldwasser were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 26, 2025 which are available on the Company's website at:
https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meeting-documents
