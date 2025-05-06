Monogram Technologies Inc.: Monogram Technologies to Host First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company revolutionizing orthopedic surgery, will hold a conference call webcast on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time in conjunction with its reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and to discuss regulatory updates, including its recent FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Monogram mBôsTM TKA System and approval to start clinical trials in India, and key milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Monogram CEO Ben Sexson and CFO Noel Knape will host the conference call webcast, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Registration Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/uKXmYngpKg5P

The conference call webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

About Monogram Technologies Inc.

Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.

Monograms mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced, better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.

Monogram has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants and applied for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products. Monogram cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability to obtain such clearances.

The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.

To learn more, visit www.monogramtechnologies.com.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

MGRM@mzgroup.us

