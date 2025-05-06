London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Attensi, a global leader in gamified training and people performance solutions, is proud to announce its continued recognition in the prestigious Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning. For the third year in a row, Attensi has retained its position as "Strategic Challenger", underscoring its commitment to innovation, agility, and delivering measurable impact in the digital learning space.

The Fosway 9-Grid, Europe's leading HR industry analyst report, evaluates providers based on their scope, capability, and sophistication. Attensi's consistent recognition reflects its dedication to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that drive real business results. The company's unique blend of gamification, AI-powered tools, and built-in analytics has set a benchmark for impactful and engaging learning experiences.

Trond Aas, CEO of Attensi, commented, "We are proud to be recognized once again by Fosway Group. Our inclusion in the Fosway 9-Grid is a significant mark of achievement - testament to our team's consistent pursuit of excellence and innovation. As the digital learning landscape evolves rapidly the age of AI, we are committed to helping our clients overcome new challenges with transformative training solutions that have real impact. Our mission is to help people and organizations grow to be exceptional."

The 2025 Fosway 9-Grid highlights the growing importance of agility and evidence-based ROI in the current backdrop of AI proliferation and the fast pace of change in the workplace. The report highlights the importance of differentiation as new AI tools enter the digital learning market.

"A disruptive and unpredictable business environment needs a workforce learning strategy that responds to rapid changes in skills requirements," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "Attensi help with this accelerated need with their no-code, AI-powered approach to digital learning and as a Specialist they are a Strategic Challenger in 2025."

Attensi's platform continues to lead the way with innovative new features and updates to AI-powered content creation, personalized feedback, advanced AI analytics tools, realistic simulations, engaging gamified training and Agentic AI conversational training simulations, enabling clients to upskill the workforce from onboarding to leadership training, with the tools to measure and demonstrate the impact of their learning initiatives effectively.

Attensi's recognition in the Fosway 9-Grid reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the challenges of future-proofing the workforce and driving growth in a skills-based economy.

By combining immersive learning experiences with data-driven insights, Attensi empowers businesses to bridge knowledge and skills gaps, enhance employee performance, and achieve sustainable growth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11538/250448_223c1e4f04261a2b_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11538/250448_223c1e4f04261a2b_002full.jpg

For more information about Attensi and its innovative solutions, visit Fosway 9 Grid: Attensi's Digital Learning Success.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, providing independent insights on HR, talent, and learning technology markets. The Fosway 9-Grid offers a comprehensive assessment of key solution providers based on extensive research and input from Fosway's Corporate Research Network, which includes over 250 leading organisations such as BP, HSBC, PwC, Shell, and Vodafone.

For more information, visit www.fosway.com.

