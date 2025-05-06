Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) a premier North American franchisor of renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a new franchise agreement with Mithra Saunders, further strengthening its market position in the Greater Toronto Area. Located in Scarborough, this new territory will complement Stardust Solar's robust presence in nearby North York, enhancing the company's ability to meet rising regional demand for solar energy solutions.

Saunders brings an impressive background in sales and business development to Stardust Solar, positioning him to effectively drive local sales growth and customer acquisition. His extensive experience and deep familiarity with the Greater Toronto Area market will be instrumental in expanding Stardust Solar's residential and commercial renewable energy installations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mithra Saunders to our growing Stardust Solar family," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar. "His proven sales expertise and enthusiasm for renewable energy align perfectly with our strategic goal of accelerating clean energy adoption across Ontario. Scarborough is a key market with tremendous potential, and Mithra's leadership will undoubtedly help capitalize on these opportunities."

The addition of this franchise is part of Stardust Solar's ongoing expansion strategy, which has seen significant recent growth in 2025. Stardust Solar now operates an extensive network of franchise territories across Canada and the U.S., driven by strong market demand for solar photovoltaic systems, energy storage solutions, and electric vehicle supply equipment.

"Joining Stardust Solar is an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact in my community by promoting sustainable energy solutions," Saunders said. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success by providing Scarborough residents and businesses with reliable, cost-effective renewable energy options."

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

