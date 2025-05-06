Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Highlights

Strong start to the year as first quarter 2025 sales of $662 million landed at the high-end of guidance range; grew 4% as reported and 7% in constant currency

Results led by instrument growth of 11% in constant currency, driven by strong momentum in Pharma and Industrial end markets

Earnings landed at the high-end of guidance range with GAAP EPS of $2.03 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.25

Raising full-year constant currency sales growth guidance to +5.0% to +7.0%, given first quarter strength

Raising full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $12.75 to $13.05, net of tariff impact, operational actions, and improvement in FX

First Quarter 2025

MILFORD, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $662 million, an increase of 4% as reported, compared to sales of $637 million for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of 7% in constant currency.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.03, compared to $1.72 for the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.25, representing 2% growth, inclusive of approximately five percentage points of unfavorable foreign exchange.

"Thanks to the focus and dedication of our teams, the momentum in our business has remained strong despite a very dynamic external environment," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our first-quarter results exceeded expectations, driven by double-digit instrument growth, strength in pharma, and the continued traction of our innovative product portfolio."

Dr. Batra continued, "Given our unique exposure to resilient, downstream applications and our steadfast commitment to operational excellence, we are raising our full-year 2025 guidance. Our swift operational actions, combined with improvements in foreign exchange, position us well to mitigate the impact of recently announced tariffs and policy changes. As a result, we reaffirm our expectation of delivering high single-digit adjusted EPS growth for the year."

A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

Full-Year and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance

Full-Year 2025 Financial Guidance

The Company is raising its full-year 2025 constant currency sales growth guidance to the range of +5.0% to +7.0%. Net of currency translation, the company is raising its full-year 2025 reported sales growth to the range of +4.0% to +6.0%.

The Company is raising its full-year 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $12.75 to $13.05. This reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +8% to +10%, and +10% to +12% on a constant currency basis.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance

The Company expects second quarter 2025 constant currency sales growth in the range of +5.0% to +7.0%. Net of currency translation, second quarter 2025 reported sales growth is expected in the range of +4.0% to +6.0%.

The Company expects second quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.88 to $2.98, which reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +10% to +13%, and +12% to +15% on a constant currency basis.

Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year and second quarter.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 29, 2025

March 30, 2024







Net sales $ 661,705

$ 636,839







Costs and operating expenses:





Cost of sales 276,745

261,786 Selling and administrative expenses 174,881

174,536 Research and development expenses 46,622

44,595 Purchased intangibles amortization 11,712

11,834 Litigation provision -

10,242







Operating income 151,745

133,846







Other income, net 1,524

2,259 Interest expense, net (10,381)

(21,249)







Income from operations before income taxes 142,888

114,856







Provision for income taxes 21,507

12,660







Net income $ 121,381

$ 102,196















Net income per basic common share $ 2.04

$ 1.73







Weighted-average number of basic common shares 59,439

59,232















Net income per diluted common share $ 2.03

$ 1.72







Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 59,711

59,431

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 (In thousands)





























































Constant









Three Months Ended

Percent

Impact of

Currency









March 29, 2025

March 30, 2024

Change

Currency

Growth Rate (a)































NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS























































Waters



$ 587,297

$ 561,899

5 %

(3 %)

8 % TA







74,408



74,940

(1 %)

(1 %)

1 %































Total





$ 661,705

$ 636,839

4 %

(3 %)

7 %































































NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES























































Instruments



$ 262,893

$ 241,944

9 %

(3 %)

11 %































Service





261,175



260,688

0 %

(3 %)

3 % Chemistry





137,637



134,207

3 %

(3 %)

5 % Total Recurring





398,812



394,895

1 %

(3 %)

4 %































Total





$ 661,705

$ 636,839

4 %

(3 %)

7 %































































NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY























































Asia





$ 220,776

$ 207,559

6 %

(6 %)

13 % Americas





255,537



241,171

6 %

0 %

6 % Europe





185,392



188,109

(1 %)

(2 %)

1 %































Total





$ 661,705

$ 636,839

4 %

(3 %)

7 %































































NET SALES - MARKETS























































Pharmaceutical



$ 391,051

$ 374,207

5 %

(3 %)

8 % Industrial





203,365



195,334

4 %

(2 %)

6 % Academic & Government



67,289



67,298

0 %

(3 %)

3 %































Total





$ 661,705

$ 636,839

4 %

(3 %)

7 %

____________________________________ (a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 (In thousands, except per share data)



































































































Income from

























































Operations



























Selling &



Research &









Operating









before



Provision for









Diluted









Administrative



Development



Operating



Income



Other



Income



Income



Net



Earnings









Expenses(a)



Expenses



Income



Percentage



Income



Taxes



Taxes



Income



per Share Three Months Ended March 29, 2025





















































GAAP



$ 186,593

$ 46,622

$ 151,745



22.9 %

$ 1,524

$ 142,888

$ 21,507

$ 121,381

$ 2.03 Adjustments:

























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(11,712)



-



11,712



1.8 %



-



11,712



2,832



8,880



0.15

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)



(598)



-



598



0.1 %



-



598



144



454



0.01

ERP implementation and transformation costs (f)



(2,295)



-



2,295



0.3 %



-



2,295



551



1,744



0.03

Retention bonus obligation (e)



(1,909)



(636)



2,545



0.4 %



-



2,545



611



1,934



0.03 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 170,079

$ 45,986

$ 168,895



25.5 %

$ 1,524

$ 160,038

$ 25,645

$ 134,393

$ 2.25



























































Three Months Ended March 30, 2024





















































GAAP



$ 196,612

$ 44,595

$ 133,846



21.0 %

$ 2,259

$ 114,856

$ 12,660

$ 102,196

$ 1.72 Adjustments:

























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(11,834)



-



11,834



1.9 %



-



11,834



2,832



9,002



0.15

Litigation provision (c)



(10,242)



-



10,242



1.6 %



-



10,242



2,458



7,784



0.13

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)



(8,347)



-



8,347



1.3 %



-



8,347



2,055



6,292



0.11

Retention bonus obligation (e)



(5,725)



(1,909)



7,634



1.2 %



-



7,634



1,832



5,802



0.10 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 160,464

$ 42,686

$ 171,903



27.0 %

$ 2,259

$ 152,913

$ 21,837

$ 131,076

$ 2.21

____________________________________ (a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. (d) Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (e) In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company started to recognize a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses. (f) ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company's initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited)

























March 29, 2025

December 31, 2024















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 382,872

$ 325,355 Accounts receivable





713,278

733,365 Inventories





511,499

477,261 Property, plant and equipment, net

643,260

651,200 Intangible assets, net





560,754

567,906 Goodwill







1,300,020

1,295,720 Other assets





479,893

502,988 Total assets





$ 4,591,576

$ 4,553,795































Notes payable and debt



$ 1,456,727

$ 1,626,488 Other liabilities





1,172,452

1,098,800 Total liabilities





2,629,179

2,725,288















Total stockholders' equity



1,962,397

1,828,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,591,576

$ 4,553,795

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 (In thousands and unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







March 29, 2025

March 30, 2024









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 121,381

$ 102,196

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net











cash provided by operating activities:









Stock-based compensation 12,878

10,913



Depreciation and amortization 49,369

48,514



Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net 75,925

101,247





Net cash provided by operating activities 259,553

262,870













Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property, plant, equipment











and software capitalization (25,742)

(28,655)

Investments in unaffiliated companies (506)

(1,064)

Net change in investments -

(25)





Net cash used in investing activities (26,248)

(29,744)













Cash flows from financing activities:







Net change in debt (170,000)

(300,000)

Proceeds from stock plans 8,246

13,932

Purchases of treasury shares (13,934)

(13,089)

Other cash flow from financing activities, net 2,441

6,981





Net cash used in financing activities (173,247)

(292,176)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,541)

1,264





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 57,517

(57,786)













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 325,355

395,076





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 382,872

$ 337,290













Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)













Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 259,553

$ 262,870















Adjustments:









Additions to property, plant, equipment











and software capitalization (25,742)

(28,655)



Litigation settlements received, net -

(375) Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 233,811

$ 233,840

____________________________________ (a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook

























Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2025

June 28, 2025







Range





Range

Projected Sales

































Constant currency sales growth rate (a) 5.0 % - 7.0 %

5.0 % - 7.0 % Currency translation impact (1.0 %) - (1.0 %)

(1.0 %) - (1.0 %) Sales growth rate as reported 4.0 % - 6.0 %

4.0 % - 6.0 %



























Range





Range

Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share

































GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 11.88 - $ 12.18

$ 2.66 - $ 2.76 Adjustments:

















Purchased intangibles amortization $ 0.60 - $ 0.60

$ 0.15 - $ 0.15

ERP implementation and transformation costs $ 0.22 - $ 0.22

$ 0.05 - $ 0.05

Retention bonus obligation $ 0.05 - $ 0.05

$ 0.02 - $ 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 12.75 - $ 13.05

$ 2.88 - $ 2.98

____________________________________ (a) Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.

These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

