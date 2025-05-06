Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Highlights
- Strong start to the year as first quarter 2025 sales of $662 million landed at the high-end of guidance range; grew 4% as reported and 7% in constant currency
- Results led by instrument growth of 11% in constant currency, driven by strong momentum in Pharma and Industrial end markets
- Earnings landed at the high-end of guidance range with GAAP EPS of $2.03 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.25
- Raising full-year constant currency sales growth guidance to +5.0% to +7.0%, given first quarter strength
- Raising full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $12.75 to $13.05, net of tariff impact, operational actions, and improvement in FX
First Quarter 2025
MILFORD, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $662 million, an increase of 4% as reported, compared to sales of $637 million for the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of 7% in constant currency.
On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.03, compared to $1.72 for the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.25, representing 2% growth, inclusive of approximately five percentage points of unfavorable foreign exchange.
"Thanks to the focus and dedication of our teams, the momentum in our business has remained strong despite a very dynamic external environment," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our first-quarter results exceeded expectations, driven by double-digit instrument growth, strength in pharma, and the continued traction of our innovative product portfolio."
Dr. Batra continued, "Given our unique exposure to resilient, downstream applications and our steadfast commitment to operational excellence, we are raising our full-year 2025 guidance. Our swift operational actions, combined with improvements in foreign exchange, position us well to mitigate the impact of recently announced tariffs and policy changes. As a result, we reaffirm our expectation of delivering high single-digit adjusted EPS growth for the year."
Full-Year and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance
Full-Year 2025 Financial Guidance
The Company is raising its full-year 2025 constant currency sales growth guidance to the range of +5.0% to +7.0%. Net of currency translation, the company is raising its full-year 2025 reported sales growth to the range of +4.0% to +6.0%.
The Company is raising its full-year 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $12.75 to $13.05. This reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +8% to +10%, and +10% to +12% on a constant currency basis.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance
The Company expects second quarter 2025 constant currency sales growth in the range of +5.0% to +7.0%. Net of currency translation, second quarter 2025 reported sales growth is expected in the range of +4.0% to +6.0%.
The Company expects second quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.88 to $2.98, which reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +10% to +13%, and +12% to +15% on a constant currency basis.
Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year and second quarter.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
Net sales
$ 661,705
$ 636,839
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of sales
276,745
261,786
Selling and administrative expenses
174,881
174,536
Research and development expenses
46,622
44,595
Purchased intangibles amortization
11,712
11,834
Litigation provision
-
10,242
Operating income
151,745
133,846
Other income, net
1,524
2,259
Interest expense, net
(10,381)
(21,249)
Income from operations before income taxes
142,888
114,856
Provision for income taxes
21,507
12,660
Net income
$ 121,381
$ 102,196
Net income per basic common share
$ 2.04
$ 1.73
Weighted-average number of basic common shares
59,439
59,232
Net income per diluted common share
$ 2.03
$ 1.72
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
59,711
59,431
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024
(In thousands)
Constant
Three Months Ended
Percent
Impact of
Currency
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
Change
Currency
Growth Rate (a)
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
Waters
$
587,297
$
561,899
5 %
(3 %)
8 %
TA
74,408
74,940
(1 %)
(1 %)
1 %
Total
$
661,705
$
636,839
4 %
(3 %)
7 %
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Instruments
$
262,893
$
241,944
9 %
(3 %)
11 %
Service
261,175
260,688
0 %
(3 %)
3 %
Chemistry
137,637
134,207
3 %
(3 %)
5 %
Total Recurring
398,812
394,895
1 %
(3 %)
4 %
Total
$
661,705
$
636,839
4 %
(3 %)
7 %
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
Asia
$
220,776
$
207,559
6 %
(6 %)
13 %
Americas
255,537
241,171
6 %
0 %
6 %
Europe
185,392
188,109
(1 %)
(2 %)
1 %
Total
$
661,705
$
636,839
4 %
(3 %)
7 %
NET SALES - MARKETS
Pharmaceutical
$
391,051
$
374,207
5 %
(3 %)
8 %
Industrial
203,365
195,334
4 %
(2 %)
6 %
Academic & Government
67,289
67,298
0 %
(3 %)
3 %
Total
$
661,705
$
636,839
4 %
(3 %)
7 %
____________________________________
(a)
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024
(In thousands, except per share data)
Income from
Operations
Selling &
Research &
Operating
before
Provision for
Diluted
Administrative
Development
Operating
Income
Other
Income
Income
Net
Earnings
Expenses(a)
Expenses
Income
Percentage
Income
Taxes
Taxes
Income
per Share
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025
GAAP
$
186,593
$
46,622
$
151,745
22.9 %
$
1,524
$
142,888
$
21,507
$
121,381
$
2.03
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(11,712)
-
11,712
1.8 %
-
11,712
2,832
8,880
0.15
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(598)
-
598
0.1 %
-
598
144
454
0.01
ERP implementation and transformation costs (f)
(2,295)
-
2,295
0.3 %
-
2,295
551
1,744
0.03
Retention bonus obligation (e)
(1,909)
(636)
2,545
0.4 %
-
2,545
611
1,934
0.03
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
170,079
$
45,986
$
168,895
25.5 %
$
1,524
$
160,038
$
25,645
$
134,393
$
2.25
Three Months Ended March 30, 2024
GAAP
$
196,612
$
44,595
$
133,846
21.0 %
$
2,259
$
114,856
$
12,660
$
102,196
$
1.72
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(11,834)
-
11,834
1.9 %
-
11,834
2,832
9,002
0.15
Litigation provision (c)
(10,242)
-
10,242
1.6 %
-
10,242
2,458
7,784
0.13
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(8,347)
-
8,347
1.3 %
-
8,347
2,055
6,292
0.11
Retention bonus obligation (e)
(5,725)
(1,909)
7,634
1.2 %
-
7,634
1,832
5,802
0.10
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
160,464
$
42,686
$
171,903
27.0 %
$
2,259
$
152,913
$
21,837
$
131,076
$
2.21
____________________________________
(a)
Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements.
(b)
The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
(c)
Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
(d)
Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
(e)
In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company started to recognize a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
(f)
ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company's initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands and unaudited)
March 29, 2025
December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 382,872
$ 325,355
Accounts receivable
713,278
733,365
Inventories
511,499
477,261
Property, plant and equipment, net
643,260
651,200
Intangible assets, net
560,754
567,906
Goodwill
1,300,020
1,295,720
Other assets
479,893
502,988
Total assets
$ 4,591,576
$ 4,553,795
Notes payable and debt
$ 1,456,727
$ 1,626,488
Other liabilities
1,172,452
1,098,800
Total liabilities
2,629,179
2,725,288
Total stockholders' equity
1,962,397
1,828,507
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,591,576
$ 4,553,795
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024
(In thousands and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2025
March 30, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 121,381
$ 102,196
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
12,878
10,913
Depreciation and amortization
49,369
48,514
Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
75,925
101,247
Net cash provided by operating activities
259,553
262,870
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, equipment
and software capitalization
(25,742)
(28,655)
Investments in unaffiliated companies
(506)
(1,064)
Net change in investments
-
(25)
Net cash used in investing activities
(26,248)
(29,744)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt
(170,000)
(300,000)
Proceeds from stock plans
8,246
13,932
Purchases of treasury shares
(13,934)
(13,089)
Other cash flow from financing activities, net
2,441
6,981
Net cash used in financing activities
(173,247)
(292,176)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,541)
1,264
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
57,517
(57,786)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
325,355
395,076
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 382,872
$ 337,290
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP
$ 259,553
$ 262,870
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant, equipment
and software capitalization
(25,742)
(28,655)
Litigation settlements received, net
-
(375)
Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 233,811
$ 233,840
____________________________________
(a)
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
June 28, 2025
Range
Range
Projected Sales
Constant currency sales growth rate (a)
5.0 %
-
7.0 %
5.0 %
-
7.0 %
Currency translation impact
(1.0 %)
-
(1.0 %)
(1.0 %)
-
(1.0 %)
Sales growth rate as reported
4.0 %
-
6.0 %
4.0 %
-
6.0 %
Range
Range
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 11.88
-
$ 12.18
$ 2.66
-
$ 2.76
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization
$ 0.60
-
$ 0.60
$ 0.15
-
$ 0.15
ERP implementation and transformation costs
$ 0.22
-
$ 0.22
$ 0.05
-
$ 0.05
Retention bonus obligation
$ 0.05
-
$ 0.05
$ 0.02
-
$ 0.02
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 12.75
-
$ 13.05
$ 2.88
-
$ 2.98
____________________________________
(a)
Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.
