American Electric Power: AEP Reports First-Quarter 2025 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance

AEP completes anticipated equity needs to execute five-year, $54 billion capital investment plan.

Company makes progress achieving balanced regulatory outcomes, focuses on needs of states.

Growth continues to be driven by commercial load, which increased 12.3% in first-quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024.

First-quarter 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.50 per share; operating earnings of $1.54 per share.

Company reaffirms 2025 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance of $5.75 to $5.95 per share and long-term growth rate of 6% to 8%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today reported first-quarter 2025 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $800 million or $1.50 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $1,003 million or $1.91 per share in first-quarter 2024. Operating earnings for first-quarter 2025 were $823 million or $1.54 per share, compared with operating earnings of $670 million or $1.27 per share in first-quarter 2024. See the detailed GAAP to operating earnings reconciliation at the end of this press release.

"Our robust operating earnings results this quarter reflect our team's continued focus on execution and innovation to deliver on our commitments to our customers, communities, regulators and investors. This strong performance gives us the confidence to reaffirm our 2025 operating earnings guidance of $5.75 to $5.95 per share. We also reaffirm our projected long-term growth rate of 6% to 8%," said Bill Fehrman, AEP president and chief executive officer.

Meeting Equity Needs to Execute Robust Capital Plan

AEP secured funding in the first quarter to complete the anticipated equity needs for its five-year, $54 billion capital growth plan through an agreement for a minority equity interest investment in the Ohio and Indiana Michigan transmission companies and a forward equity offering. The $2.82 billion transmission company transaction, announced in January, is on track to close in the coming months. Authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is the final remaining step in the approval process. AEP's equity offering secured $2.3 billion and was completed in March. The equity will be settled under a forward contract by December 2026. These two transactions are equivalent to issuing common stock at approximately $140 per share, a premium to AEP's current share price.

"We continue to successfully execute on initiatives to meet our five-year, $54 billion capital needs and are focused on putting dollars to work expanding and improving our power grid and bringing on new generation resources. Completing our anticipated equity needs for the next five years through our forward stock offering and the expected closing of the minority interest transmission transaction, which offer significant benefits to our customers and shareholders alike, gives us the foundation we need to bring our capital plan to fruition. Our capital investments are key to enhancing reliability and customer service and meeting the over 20 gigawatts of new power demand we expect by the end of the decade. With our team's consistent focus on accountability, and commitment to finding innovative solutions to meet customers' power needs, we continue to see potential for an additional $10 billion of investments over the next five years. In addition, we have determined that the direct tariff exposure on our $54 billion capital plan is minimal at approximately 0.3%," Fehrman said.

Supporting Significant Load Growth with a Focus on Customer Affordability

In the first quarter of 2025, commercial load grew 12.3% over the same period in 2024. This continues the trend from last year, when AEP saw overall commercial load grow by 10.6%. AEP forecasts annual total retail load growth of 8% to 9% over the next three years. The historic growth continues to be driven by large-load customer demand in Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

AEP's five-year capital plan includes $34 billion for distribution and transmission investments across its footprint, supporting this demand growth. AEP, through its Transource Energy joint venture, and in collaboration with other regional utilities, was selected in February by the PJM board to complete projects totaling $1.7 billion. AEP Texas received approval in April from the Public Utility Commission of Texas to construct one of the first 765-kilovolt transmission line projects in the state. Additionally, the commission approved AEP Texas' proposed grid resiliency plans.

"We operate the nation's largest extra-high voltage transmission system that serves as America's energy backbone. Our unique experience building and operating extra-high voltage lines has positioned us as an ideal partner to expand the grid to deliver reliable power. AEP's transmission business is expected to contribute 55% of operating earnings this year. With more than 500 new and existing customers interested in connecting to our transmission system, we recognize the enormous potential these projects have for our communities. New infrastructure will allow us to handle this increased demand, improve reliability and expand growth and prosperity in the communities we serve," Fehrman added.

At the same time, AEP remains committed to ensuring the costs to meet the needs of large-load commercial and industrial customers are balanced with affordability for all customers. In the first quarter, regulators in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia approved large-load tariff modifications in each state. In Ohio, a regulatory decision is expected in the second half of the year, following a first-of-its-kind data center tariff and settlement filed by AEP Ohio last year.

Delivering on Energy Policy Goals and Bolstering Communities

AEP is committed to working collaboratively with regulators and policymakers to achieve the energy goals of the states it serves. Updated integrated resource plans (IRPs) have been filed in Arkansas and Indiana and will be filed over the next year in Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia.

The diverse resource plan in Indiana includes the purchase of the 870-megawatt combined cycle power plant located in Oregon, Ohio. Indiana Michigan Power filed for regulatory approval of this acquisition in April.

"AEP is working every day with policymakers at the local, state and federal levels to ensure they understand our commitment to investing in a safe, reliable and affordable energy system that benefits our customers and drives our economy. We have set a strong foundation with balanced and constructive regulatory outcomes achieved so far this year in most of our states. This is an exciting time in our history, and as we navigate the significant changes in the energy landscape, AEP is committed to prioritizing the energy needs of our states, meeting the needs of our customers and supporting our communities," Fehrman concluded.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER Preliminary, unaudited results









First Quarter ended March 31



2025 2024 Change Revenue ($ in millions): 5,463.4 5,025.7 437.7 Earnings ($ in millions):







GAAP 800.2 1,003.1 (202.9)

Operating (non-GAAP) 823.3 670.4 152.9









EPS ($):









GAAP 1.50 1.91 (0.41)

Operating (non-GAAP) 1.54 1.27 0.27









EPS based on 533 million shares 1Q 2025, 527 million shares 1Q 2024.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT $ in millions

GAAP Earnings 1Q 25 1Q 24 Change Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 324.1 560.8 (236.7) Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 164.6 150.3 14.3 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 234.6 208.7 25.9 Generation & Marketing (d) 102.4 137.6 (35.2) All Other (25.5) (54.3) 28.8 Total GAAP Earnings (Loss) 800.2 1,003.1 (202.9)







Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 1Q 25 1Q 24 Change Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 349.9 300.3 49.6 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 192.3 150.3 42.0 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 234.6 208.7 25.9 Generation & Marketing (d) 76.3 65.4 10.9 All Other (29.8) (54.3) 24.5 Total Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 823.3 670.4 152.9



A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings with operating earnings is included in tables at the end of this news release.





a. Includes AEP Generating Co., Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Kingsport Power, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power and Wheeling Power b. Includes Ohio Power and AEP Texas c. Includes wholly-owned transmission-only subsidiaries and transmission-only joint ventures d. Includes AEP Renewables, competitive generation in ERCOT and PJM as well as marketing, risk management and retail activities in ERCOT, PJM and MISO

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

AEP confirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share and long-term growth rate of 6% to 8%. Operating earnings could differ from GAAP earnings for matters such as impairments, divestitures, mark-to-market impacts or changes in accounting principles. AEP management is not able to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be reported for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for 2025 earnings guidance.

Reflecting certain items recorded through the first quarter, the estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $5.71 to $5.91 per share. See the table below for a full reconciliation of 2025 earnings guidance.

2025 EPS Guidance Reconciliation







Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $5.71 to $5.91







Mark-to-market impact of commodity

hedging activities

(0.03)









Sale of AEP OnSite Partners

0.02









Impact of Ohio Legislation

0.05









Operating EPS Guidance $5.75 to $5.95

AEP's earnings are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding certain items as described in the news release and charts, provide another representation for investors to evaluate the performance of the company's ongoing business activities. AEP uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings outlook and results. The company uses operating earnings data internally to measure performance against budget, to report to AEP's Board of Directors and also as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans. A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings for the quarter and year to date is included in the tables at the end of this news release.

American Electric Power Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)













2025





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

324.1

164.6

234.6

102.4

(25.5)

800.2

$ 1.50































Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (b)



























Mark-to-Market Impact of

Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 25.8

-

-

(39.8)

-

(14.0)

(0.03)

Sale of AEP OnSite Partners (d) -

-

-

13.7

(4.3)

9.4

0.02

Impact of Ohio Legislation (e) -

27.7

-

-

-

27.7

0.05 Total Adjustments

25.8

27.7

-

(26.1)

(4.3)

23.1

$ 0.04 Operating Earnings (Loss)

(non-GAAP)

349.9

192.3

234.6

76.3

(29.8)

823.3

$ 1.54































































Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







2024





Vertically

Integrated

Utilities

Transmission

& Distribution

Utilities

AEP

Transmission

Holdco

Generation

&

Marketing

Corporate

and Other

Total

EPS (a)





($ in millions)



































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

560.8

150.3

208.7

137.6

(54.3)

1,003.1

$ 1.91































Adjustments to GAAP Earnings (b)



























Mark-to-Market Impact of

Commodity Hedging Activities (c) 20.4

-

-

(72.2)

-

(51.8)

(0.10)

Remeasurement of Excess ADIT

Regulatory Liability - Turk Plant (f) (32.4)

-

-

-

-

(32.4)

(0.06)

Impact of NOLC on Retail

Rate Making (g) (259.6)

-

-

-

-

(259.6)

(0.50)

Disallowance - Dolet Hills

Power Station (h) 11.1

-

-

-

-

11.1

0.02 Total Adjustments

(260.5)

-

-

(72.2)

-

(332.7)

$ (0.64) Operating Earnings (Loss)

(non-GAAP)

300.3

150.3

208.7

65.4

(54.3)

670.4

$ 1.27





(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents an adjustment to the estimated loss on the sale of AEP OnSite Partners as a result of the contractual working capital true-up (e) Represents the estimated reduction in regulatory assets for OVEC-related purchased power costs as a result of recently approved legislation in Ohio (f) Represents the impact of the remeasurement of excess accumulated deferred income taxes related to the Arkansas share of the Turk Plant as a result of the APSC's March 2024 order (g) Represents the impact of receiving IRS PLRs related to NOLCs in retail rate making (I&M, PSO and SWEPCo). Amount includes a reduction in excess accumulated deferred income taxes and activity related to prior periods (h) Represents the impact of a disallowance recorded at SWEPCo on the remaining net book value of the Dolet Hills Power Station as a result of an LPSC approved settlement agreement in April 2024

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Three Months Ended March 31 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

9,404

8,560

9.9 % Commercial

5,896

5,769

2.2 % Industrial

8,101

8,252

(1.8) % Miscellaneous

533

538

(0.9) % Total Retail

23,934

23,119

3.5 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

4,791

3,763

27.3 %













Total KWHs

28,725

26,882

6.9 %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

7,011

6,280

11.6 % Commercial

9,588

7,991

20.0 % Industrial

6,756

6,812

(0.8) % Miscellaneous

172

180

(4.4) % Total Retail (b)

23,527

21,263

10.6 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

667

590

13.1 %













Total KWHs

24,194

21,853

10.7 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

