Avanos Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today reported first quarter 2025 financial results.

"In my first couple of weeks at Avanos, I've noticed that the transformation efforts made around the portfolio, the organizational structure and cost management have positioned us well to accelerate our growth profile," said David Pacitti, Avanos's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer. Pacitti continued, "I really like the energy and strategic focus we have right now, which can be leveraged for more consistent execution, to identify more go-to-market strategies and continued margin profile enhancements."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total net sales were $167.5 million, a 0.8% increase from the comparable prior year period.

Net income was $6.6 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of $0.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $12.0 million, compared to $10.1 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.14, compared to $0.01 a year ago.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.26, compared to $0.22 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.6 million, compared to $21.6 million a year ago.

First Quarter 2025 Operating Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net sales were $167.5 million, an increase of 0.8% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted for foreign currency effects and the impact of our decision not to pursue certain revenue streams that do not meet our minimum return criteria, organic net sales were up 2.8% compared to a year ago.

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 53.6%, compared to 57.1% last year. Adjusted gross margin was 56.7% compared to 59.8% last year and was impacted by unfavorable pricing for our hyaluronic acid ("HA") products, which are now reported in "Corporate and Other."

Selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales were 45.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 50.3% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower costs associated with restructuring, transformation and divestiture-related transition activities. On an adjusted basis, selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales was 43.4% for the first three months of 2025, compared to 45.8% in the prior year period.

As a result, operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $10.3 million, compared to an operating income of $4.0 million in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, operating income for the first quarter was $17.1 million compared to $16.3 million a year ago.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.6 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of $0.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $21.6 million, unchanged from the prior year period.

First Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Specialty Nutrition Systems ("SNS")

SNS segment delivered above-market results in the first quarter of 2025, achieving net sales of $101.1 million, with 8.7% volume growth driven by continued strong demand across both our enteral feeding and neonate solutions categories. Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $21.1 million, or 20.9% of SNS net sales, due to higher volume and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Pain Management and Recovery ("PM&R")

Our PM&R segment net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $56.2 million, with volume growth offset by unfavorable currency effects and the effects of certain revenue streams that we strategically decided not to pursue this year. Net sales of radiofrequency ablation ("RFA") products grew 8.2%, reflecting momentum in RFA generator sales, which resulted in more procedures, especially in the ESENTEC and TRIDENT product lines. Net sales in surgical pain and recovery for the first quarter of 2025 were 9.3% lower than last year, in line with our expectations. Operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $0.2 million compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million last year due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses partially offset by lower manufacturing volume.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, we had $97.0 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2025 compared to $107.7 million at year-end 2024. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was an inflow of $25.7 million, compared to an outflow of $8.0 million a year ago, and free cash flow for the first quarter was an inflow of $19.0 million, compared to an outflow of $12.1 million a year ago. Total debt outstanding, net of unamortized discounts, was $107.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $134.7 million at December 31, 2024.

2025 Outlook

We are maintaining our 2025 estimated revenue of between $665 million and $685 million. However, we are lowering our estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $0.75 and $0.95, primarily due to the impact of recently announced tariffs.

The updated guidance on adjusted diluted earnings per share range reflects the Company's current estimate of the impact of the tariffs that are in effect or have been announced as of the time of this press release. The estimate assumes that management's mitigation plans will be able to mitigate the impact of tariffs through cost containment measures, the USMCA and other existing international agreements that allow for reduced or duty-free importation of products. The estimate also assumes that while tariffs on China -origin goods will be meaningfully higher than last year, they will be significantly below the 145% rate announced in April 2025. If the final tariffs are higher than we anticipate, or if we are unable to successfully mitigate the impact of tariffs, the adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows could be material. The ultimate impact from any tariffs remains uncertain and will depend on various factors, including the level of imports from China and Mexico, the level of tariff exemptions, the proportion of our components procured and our finished goods manufactured outside of the United States, and the amount, scope, nature, and timing of the tariffs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted net income;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share;

Adjusted gross and operating income;

Adjusted income before taxes;

Adjusted effective tax rate;

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses;

Adjusted EBITDA; and

Free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable, for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Certain acquisition and integration charges related to acquisitions;

Expenses associated with restructuring and transformation activities, including the divestiture of the Company's respiratory health business;

Expenses associated with European Union Medical Device Regulation ("EU MDR") compliance;

The amortization of intangible assets associated with prior business acquisitions;

The tax effects of certain adjusting items; and

The positive or negative effect of changes in currency exchange rates during the year.

The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to its GAAP financial measures. Management and the Company's board of directors use net sales on a constant currency basis, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow to: (a) evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance and its performance relative to its competitors, (b) allocate resources and (c) measure the operational performance of the Company's business units and their managers. Management also believes that the use of an adjusted effective tax rate provides improved insight into the tax effects of the Company's ongoing business operations.

Additionally, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors will use certain of the non-GAAP financial measures when setting and assessing achievement of incentive compensation goals. These goals are based, in part, on the Company's net sales on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA, which will be determined by excluding certain items that are used in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our competitors may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measure of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, the financial statement data presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net Sales $ 167.5

166.1 Cost of products sold 77.7

71.3 Gross Profit 89.8

94.8 Research and development expenses 5.4

7.0 Selling and general expenses 75.7

83.6 Other (income) expense, net (1.6)

0.2 Operating Income 10.3

4.0 Interest income 1.5

0.6 Interest expense (2.1)

(3.1) Income Before Income Taxes 9.7

1.5 Income tax provision (3.1)

(1.0) Income from Continuing Operations 6.6

0.5 (Loss) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(1.4) Net Income (Loss) $ 6.6

$ (0.9)







Interest expense, net $ 0.6

$ 2.5 Income tax provision 3.1

0.5 Depreciation and amortization 9.6

11.4 EBITDA $ 19.9

$ 13.5







Earnings (Loss) Per Share





Basic





Continuing operations $ 0.14

$ 0.01 Discontinued operations -

(0.03) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14

$ (0.02)







Diluted





Continuing operations $ 0.14

$ 0.01 Discontinued operations -

(0.03) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14

$ (0.02)







Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 46.1

46.2 Diluted 46.7

46.7

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Discontinued Operations Summary (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2024 Net Sales $ 16.9 Cost of products sold 15.9 Gross Profit 1.0 Other expense, net 2.9 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (1.9) Income tax benefit from discontinued operations 0.5 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (1.4)



Loss Per Share

Basic $ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.03)

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Gross Profit

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 89.8

$ 94.8

$ 1.0

$ 95.8 Restructuring and transformation charges -

0.7

-

0.7 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

0.5

-

0.5 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 2.3

-

-

- Intangibles amortization 2.9

3.4

-

3.4 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 95.0

$ 99.4

$ 1.0

$ 100.4 Gross profit margin, as reported 53.6 %

57.1 %

5.9 %

52.3 % Gross profit margin, as adjusted 56.7 %

59.8 %

5.9 %

54.9 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Operating Income

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 10.3

$ 4.0

$ (1.9)

$ 2.1 Acquisition and integration-related charges -

0.3

-

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges -

2.9

-

2.9 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

1.0

-

1.0 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.1

0.7

-

0.7 EU MDR Compliance -

1.3

-

1.3 Litigation and legal (1.4)

-

-

- Intangibles amortization 5.1

6.1

-

6.1 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 17.1

$ 16.3

$ (1.9)

$ 14.4

















AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Income (Loss) Before Taxes

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 9.7

$ 1.5

$ (1.9)

$ (0.4) Acquisition and integration-related charges -

0.3

-

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges -

2.9

-

2.9 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

1.0

-

1.0 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.1

0.7

-

0.7 EU MDR Compliance -

1.3

-

1.3 Litigation and legal (1.4)

-

-

- Intangibles amortization 5.1

6.1

-

6.1 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 16.5

$ 13.8

$ (1.9)

$ 11.9

















AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Tax (Provision) Benefit

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ (3.1)

$ (1.0)

$ 0.5

$ (0.5) Tax effects of adjusting items (1.4)

(2.7)

-

(2.7) As adjusted non-GAAP $ (4.5)

$ (3.7)

$ 0.5

$ (3.2) Effective tax rate, as reported 32.0 %

66.7 %

26.3 %

125.0 % Effective tax rate, as adjusted 27.3 %

26.8 %

26.3 %

26.9 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions except per share amounts)



Net Income (Loss)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 6.6

$ 0.5

$ (1.4)

$ (0.9) Acquisition and integration-related charges -

0.3

-

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges -

2.9

-

2.9 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

1.0

-

1.0 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.1

0.7

-

0.7 EU MDR Compliance -

1.3

-

1.3 Litigation and legal (1.4)

-

-

- Intangibles amortization 5.1

6.1

-

6.1 Tax effects of adjusting items (1.4)

(2.7)

-

(2.7) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 12.0

$ 10.1

$ (1.4)

$ 8.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.14

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ (0.02) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ (0.03)

$ 0.19

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions except per share amounts)



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months

Ended March

31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 75.7

$ 83.6

$ -

$ 83.6 Acquisition and integration-related charges -

(0.3)

-

(0.3) Restructuring and transformation charges -

(2.1)

-

(2.1) Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

(0.4)

-

(0.4) Post-RH Divestiture restructuring (0.8)

(0.7)

-

(0.7) EU MDR Compliance -

(1.3)

-

(1.3) Intangibles amortization (2.2)

(2.7)

-

(2.7) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 72.7

$ 76.1

$ -

$ 76.1 SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as reported 45.2 %

50.3 %

- %

45.7 % SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as adjusted 43.4 %

45.8 %

- %

41.6 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



EBITDA

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total Net income (loss) $ 6.6

$ 0.5

$ (1.4)

$ (0.9) Interest expense, net 0.6

2.5

-

2.5 Income tax provision (benefit) 3.1

1.0

(0.5)

0.5 Depreciation 4.5

5.3

-

5.3 Amortization 5.1

6.1

-

6.1 EBITDA 19.9

15.4

(1.9)

13.5 Acquisition and integration-related charges -

0.3

-

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges -

2.9

-

2.9 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

1.0

-

1.0 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.1

0.7

-

0.7 EU MDR Compliance -

1.3

-

1.3 Litigation and legal (1.4)

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 21.6

$ 21.6

$ (1.9)

$ 19.7

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions except per share amounts)



Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 25.7

$ (8.0) Capital expenditures (6.7)

(4.1) Free Cash Flow $ 19.0

$ (12.1)

2025 OUTLOOK



Estimated Range Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.33 to $ 0.56 Intangibles amortization 0.25 to 0.24 Post RH-Divestiture transition charges 0.12 to 0.10 Other 0.05 to 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.75 to $ 0.95









AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 97.0

$ 107.7 Accounts receivable, net 104.8

132.8 Inventories 138.1

138.8 Prepaid and other current assets 12.5

14.1 Total Current Assets 352.4

393.4 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 109.8

110.7 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 32.1

34.1 Goodwill 455.9

455.6 Other Intangible Assets, net 107.2

112.3 Deferred Tax Assets 25.0

24.9 Other Assets 25.4

23.2 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,107.8

$ 1,154.2







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 9.4

$ 9.4 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10.4

10.9 Trade accounts payable 46.0

54.3 Accrued expenses 71.4

91.3 Total Current Liabilities 137.2

165.9 Long-Term Debt 98.0

125.3 Operating Lease Liabilities 23.1

24.6 Deferred Tax Liabilities 5.6

5.5 Other Long-Term Liabilities 4.5

4.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES 268.4

325.7 Stockholders' Equity 839.4

828.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,107.8

$ 1,154.2

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 6.6

$ (0.9) Depreciation and amortization 9.6

11.4 Loss on asset dispositions 0.2

0.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition 5.4

(22.0) Deferred income taxes and other 3.9

3.2 Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 25.7

(8.0) Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (6.7)

(4.1) Proceeds from RH Divestiture post-closing settlement -

2.1 Investment in Non-affiliates (2.4)

- Cash Used in Investing Activities (9.1)

(2.0) Financing Activities





Secured debt repayments (2.3)

(1.6) Revolving credit facility proceeds -

20.0 Revolving credit facility repayments (25.0)

(10.0) Purchases of treasury stock (2.2)

(9.1) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 0.4

0.5 Payment of contingent consideration liabilities -

(0.5) Cash Used in Financing Activities (29.1)

(0.7) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 1.8

(1.2) Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (10.7)

(11.9) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 107.7

87.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 97.0

$ 75.8

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) (in millions)











Three Months Ended March 31,













2025

2024

Change Specialty Nutrition Systems:

















Enteral feeding







$ 74.5

$ 70.0

6.4 % Neonate solutions







26.6

24.6

8.1 % Total Specialty Nutrition Systems







101.1

94.6

6.9 % Pain Management and Recovery:

















Surgical pain and recovery







24.5

27.0

(9.3) % Radiofrequency Ablation







31.7

29.3

8.2 % Total Pain Management and Recovery







56.2

56.3

(0.2) % Corporate and Other







10.2

15.2

(32.9) % Total Net Sales







$ 167.5

$ 166.1

0.8 %



















Operating Income (Loss)

















Specialty Nutrition Systems







21.1

$ 15.4

37.0 % Pain Management and Recovery







0.2

(2.1)

(109.5) % Corporate and Other







(11.0)

(9.3)

18.3 % Total Operating Income







$ 10.3

$ 4.0

157.5 %



















Net sales - percentage change Total

Volume

Pricing/Mix

Currency

Other (a) Specialty Nutrition Systems 6.9 %

8.7 %

0.2 %

(1.2) %

(0.8) % Pain Management and Recovery (0.2) %

2.0 %

0.4 %

(0.7) %

(1.9) % Corporate and Other (32.9) %

(11.3) %

(28.0) %

- %

6.4 %

______________________________ (a) Other includes the effects of our withdrawal from certain revenue streams that did not meet our return criteria and rounding.

