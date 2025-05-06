Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A2AM8Z | ISIN: US0545402085 | Ticker-Symbol: XXA1
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Q1 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $192.6 million
  • GAAP Gross Margin of 46.1%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 46.4%
  • GAAP Operating Margin of 15.1% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 18.3%
  • GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.88, and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $1.04

BEVERLY, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We executed well in the first quarter, delivering strong profitability despite a moderation in customer investments and a more uncertain broader economic backdrop. Axcelis is well positioned to navigate a dynamic macroeconomic and global trade environment with an agile global manufacturing and supply chain footprint that we have optimized over the past few years. This provides a solid platform for us to meet our customers' needs while continuing to invest in innovation to capture the long-term growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We delivered strong margins and cash flow in the first quarter, reflecting solid execution and the resilience of our operating model. We exited the quarter with a robust cash position and no debt, and are repurchasing shares in an opportunistic but disciplined manner, while continuing to invest in our business."

Results Summary

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)




Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024

Revenue

$

192,563


$

252,372

Gross margin


46.1 %



46.0 %

Operating margin


15.1 %



22.4 %

Net income

$

28,579


$

51,595

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.88


$

1.57


Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP gross margin


46.4 %



46.1 %

Non-GAAP operating margin


18.3 %



24.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,520


$

64,545

Non-GAAP net income

$

33,784


$

55,234

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.04


$

1.68







Business Outlook
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $185 million. GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.57, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.73.

Please refer to Second Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call
The Company will host a call today to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI454c6816ae884406ade486cc1372dc9f
Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense and certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:
 David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:?
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,


2025


2024

Revenue:






Product

$

182,824


$

243,418

Services


9,739



8,954

Total revenue


192,563



252,372

Cost of revenue:






Product


94,500



127,912

Services


9,295



8,409

Total cost of revenue


103,795



136,321

Gross profit


88,768



116,051

Operating expenses:






Research and development


27,128



25,662

Sales and marketing


15,124



17,445

General and administrative


17,357



16,405

Total operating expenses


59,609



59,512

Income from operations


29,159



56,539

Other income (expense):






Interest income


5,601



5,516

Interest expense


(1,367)



(1,346)

Other, net


(309)



(1,710)

Total other income


3,925



2,460

Income before income taxes


33,084



58,999

Income tax provision


4,505



7,404

Net income

$

28,579


$

51,595

Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.89


$

1.58

Diluted

$

0.88


$

1.57

Shares used in computing net income per share:






Basic weighted average shares of common stock


32,258



32,638

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock


32,335



32,926

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)











March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024

ASSETS

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

183,957


$

123,512

Short-term investments



403,102



447,831

Accounts receivable, net



164,949



203,149

Inventories, net



295,850



282,225

Prepaid income taxes



6,615



6,420

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



59,463



60,471

Total current assets



1,113,936



1,123,608

Property, plant and equipment, net



57,034



53,784

Operating lease assets



28,767



29,621

Finance lease assets, net



15,025



15,346

Long-term restricted cash



7,553



7,552

Deferred income taxes



69,334



68,277

Other assets



48,969



50,593

Total assets


$

1,340,618


$

1,348,781

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

38,985


$

46,928

Accrued compensation



14,796



25,536

Warranty



11,882



13,022

Deferred revenue



110,456



94,673

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,370



1,345

Other current liabilities



22,881



26,018

Total current liabilities



200,370



207,522

Long-term finance lease obligation



41,958



42,329

Long-term deferred revenue



28,868



43,501

Other long-term liabilities



42,184



42,639

Total liabilities



313,380



335,991








Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,129 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024



32



32

Additional paid-in capital



547,020



548,654

Retained earnings



485,673



470,318

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,487)



(6,214)

Total stockholders' equity



1,027,238



1,012,790

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,340,618


$

1,348,781








Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$

28,579


$

51,595

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


4,309



3,775

Stock-based compensation expense


4,903



4,690

Other


(1,682)



3,143

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net


3,686



(20,980)

Net cash provided by operating activities


39,795



42,223







Cash flows from investing activities






Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software


(4,960)



(1,620)

Other changes in investing activities, net


45,429



(54,071)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


40,469



(55,691)







Cash flows from financing activities






Repurchase of common stock


(18,178)



(14,999)

Other changes from financing activities, net


(1,932)



(3,056)

Net cash used in financing activities


(20,110)



(18,055)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


292



(1,813)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


60,446



(33,336)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


131,064



173,951

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

191,510


$

140,615














Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024

GAAP gross profit

$

88,768


$

116,051

Restructuring1


226



-

Stock-based compensation


353



290

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

89,347


$

116,341

Non-GAAP gross margin


46.4 %



46.1 %







Operating expenses

$

59,609


$

59,512

Bad debt expense


-



459

Restructuring


(923)



-

Stock-based compensation


(4,550)



(4,400)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

54,136


$

55,571







GAAP operating income

$

29,159


$

56,539

Bad debt expense


-



(459)

Restructuring1


1,149



-

Stock-based compensation


4,903



4,690

Non-GAAP operating income

$

35,211


$

60,770

Non-GAAP operating margin


18.3 %



24.1 %







GAAP income tax provision

$

4,505


$

7,404

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2


847



592

Non-GAAP income tax provision

$

5,352


$

7,996







GAAP net income

$

28,579


$

51,595

Bad debt expense


-



(459)

Restructuring1


1,149



-

Stock-based compensation


4,903



4,690

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2


(847)



(592)

Non-GAAP net income

$

33,784


$

55,234







GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.88


$

1.57

Bad debt expense


-



(0.01)

Restructuring1


0.04



-

Stock-based compensation


0.15



0.14

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2


(0.03)



(0.02)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.04


$

1.68


Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except percentages)


Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024

Net income

$

28,579


$

51,595

Other (income)/expense


(3,925)



(2,460)

Income tax provision


4,505



7,404

Depreciation & amortization


4,309



3,775

Subtotal


33,468



60,314

Bad debt expense


-



(459)

Restructuring1


1,149



-

Stock-based compensation


4,903



4,690

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,520


$

64,545

Adjusted EBITDA margin


20.5 %



25.6 %


Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Second Quarter Outlook

GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended
June 30, 2025

GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.57

Stock-based compensation


0.18

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1


(0.03)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.73


Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.

Figures may not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.