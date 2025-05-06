Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2025

Q1 Highlights:

Revenue of $192.6 million

GAAP Gross Margin of 46.1%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 46.4%

GAAP Operating Margin of 15.1% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 18.3%

GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.88, and Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $1.04

BEVERLY, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We executed well in the first quarter, delivering strong profitability despite a moderation in customer investments and a more uncertain broader economic backdrop. Axcelis is well positioned to navigate a dynamic macroeconomic and global trade environment with an agile global manufacturing and supply chain footprint that we have optimized over the past few years. This provides a solid platform for us to meet our customers' needs while continuing to invest in innovation to capture the long-term growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We delivered strong margins and cash flow in the first quarter, reflecting solid execution and the resilience of our operating model. We exited the quarter with a robust cash position and no debt, and are repurchasing shares in an opportunistic but disciplined manner, while continuing to invest in our business."

Results Summary (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)





Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024 Revenue $ 192,563

$ 252,372 Gross margin

46.1 %



46.0 % Operating margin

15.1 %



22.4 % Net income $ 28,579

$ 51,595 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88

$ 1.57

Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP gross margin

46.4 %



46.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin

18.3 %



24.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,520

$ 64,545 Non-GAAP net income $ 33,784

$ 55,234 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.04

$ 1.68













Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $185 million. GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.57, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.73.

Please refer to Second Quarter Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

The Company will host a call today to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI454c6816ae884406ade486cc1372dc9f

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense and certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact: ?

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenue:









Product $ 182,824

$ 243,418 Services

9,739



8,954 Total revenue

192,563



252,372 Cost of revenue:









Product

94,500



127,912 Services

9,295



8,409 Total cost of revenue

103,795



136,321 Gross profit

88,768



116,051 Operating expenses:









Research and development

27,128



25,662 Sales and marketing

15,124



17,445 General and administrative

17,357



16,405 Total operating expenses

59,609



59,512 Income from operations

29,159



56,539 Other income (expense):









Interest income

5,601



5,516 Interest expense

(1,367)



(1,346) Other, net

(309)



(1,710) Total other income

3,925



2,460 Income before income taxes

33,084



58,999 Income tax provision

4,505



7,404 Net income $ 28,579

$ 51,595 Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.89

$ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.88

$ 1.57 Shares used in computing net income per share:









Basic weighted average shares of common stock

32,258



32,638 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock

32,335



32,926

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 183,957

$ 123,512 Short-term investments



403,102



447,831 Accounts receivable, net



164,949



203,149 Inventories, net



295,850



282,225 Prepaid income taxes



6,615



6,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



59,463



60,471 Total current assets



1,113,936



1,123,608 Property, plant and equipment, net



57,034



53,784 Operating lease assets



28,767



29,621 Finance lease assets, net



15,025



15,346 Long-term restricted cash



7,553



7,552 Deferred income taxes



69,334



68,277 Other assets



48,969



50,593 Total assets

$ 1,340,618

$ 1,348,781 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 38,985

$ 46,928 Accrued compensation



14,796



25,536 Warranty



11,882



13,022 Deferred revenue



110,456



94,673 Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,370



1,345 Other current liabilities



22,881



26,018 Total current liabilities



200,370



207,522 Long-term finance lease obligation



41,958



42,329 Long-term deferred revenue



28,868



43,501 Other long-term liabilities



42,184



42,639 Total liabilities



313,380



335,991













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,129 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024



32



32 Additional paid-in capital



547,020



548,654 Retained earnings



485,673



470,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,487)



(6,214) Total stockholders' equity



1,027,238



1,012,790 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,340,618

$ 1,348,781















Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 28,579

$ 51,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

4,309



3,775 Stock-based compensation expense

4,903



4,690 Other

(1,682)



3,143 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

3,686



(20,980) Net cash provided by operating activities

39,795



42,223











Cash flows from investing activities









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(4,960)



(1,620) Other changes in investing activities, net

45,429



(54,071) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

40,469



(55,691)











Cash flows from financing activities









Repurchase of common stock

(18,178)



(14,999) Other changes from financing activities, net

(1,932)



(3,056) Net cash used in financing activities

(20,110)



(18,055)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

292



(1,813) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

60,446



(33,336)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

131,064



173,951 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 191,510

$ 140,615



























Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024 GAAP gross profit $ 88,768

$ 116,051 Restructuring1

226



- Stock-based compensation

353



290 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 89,347

$ 116,341 Non-GAAP gross margin

46.4 %



46.1 %











Operating expenses $ 59,609

$ 59,512 Bad debt expense

-



459 Restructuring

(923)



- Stock-based compensation

(4,550)



(4,400) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 54,136

$ 55,571











GAAP operating income $ 29,159

$ 56,539 Bad debt expense

-



(459) Restructuring1

1,149



- Stock-based compensation

4,903



4,690 Non-GAAP operating income $ 35,211

$ 60,770 Non-GAAP operating margin

18.3 %



24.1 %











GAAP income tax provision $ 4,505

$ 7,404 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2

847



592 Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 5,352

$ 7,996











GAAP net income $ 28,579

$ 51,595 Bad debt expense

-



(459) Restructuring1

1,149



- Stock-based compensation

4,903



4,690 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2

(847)



(592) Non-GAAP net income $ 33,784

$ 55,234











GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.88

$ 1.57 Bad debt expense

-



(0.01) Restructuring1

0.04



- Stock-based compensation

0.15



0.14 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2

(0.03)



(0.02) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.04

$ 1.68



Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended March 31,



2025



2024 Net income $ 28,579

$ 51,595 Other (income)/expense

(3,925)



(2,460) Income tax provision

4,505



7,404 Depreciation & amortization

4,309



3,775 Subtotal

33,468



60,314 Bad debt expense

-



(459) Restructuring1

1,149



- Stock-based compensation

4,903



4,690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,520

$ 64,545 Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.5 %



25.6 %



Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Second Quarter Outlook GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended

June 30, 2025 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.57 Stock-based compensation

0.18 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1

(0.03) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.73



Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Figures may not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.