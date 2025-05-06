Avant Technologies Inc.: Avant Technologies and Partner, Ainnova, Receive FDA Pre-Submission Meeting Date for Company's Vision AI Platform Technology

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ('Avant' or the 'Company'), and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled its pre-submission meeting with Ainnova's executives and its CRO, Fortrea, for July 7, 2025, to discuss a range of items related to the Company's planned clinical trial of its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio, said, "We are forever grateful for the opportunity to meet with the U.S. FDA to discuss our planned clinical trial. These meetings will give us the direction that we'll need for success and to support our FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the FDA to market our technology in the U.S."

"We will use this pre-submission meeting to determine a host of items, including the ideal number of clinical sites, the number of total patients needed, and to learn if the FDA will approve our protocol for the planned clinical trial. These are all crucial for both Avant and Ainnova in determining the exact costs and a timetable."

AAC has the worldwide licensing rights for Ainnova's technology portfolio. The licensing rights include the U.S., where the FDA regulates drug and medical device development, so the success of Ainnova's interactions with the FDA are paramount to marketing the technology portfolio in the United States. Entering the U.S. market will unlock significant commercial potential, and this early engagement with the FDA ensures AAC can do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product.

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada -based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce Vision AI - our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

