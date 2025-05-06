AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson Johnson Among Honorees for Exceptional Performance in Pharmaceutical Operations, Recognized as Industry Leaders by TGaS Division

Trinity Life Sciences, the leader in strategy, insights and analytics for the life sciences industry, announces the winners of the TGaS Advisors Best of Benchmark (BoB) Awards. The awards, which are given annually for operational excellence within the pharmaceutical industry, were presented to teams at AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson Johnson Innovative Medicine, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Sage Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics. The BoBs are based on TGaS benchmarking of large, midsize and emerging life sciences companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506259609/en/

The Best of Benchmark Awards are given annually for operational excellence within the pharmaceutical industry. (Photo: Trinity Life Sciences)

While the specific BoB criteria subtly change from function to function, the underlying factor for recognition is a pharma operations team that demonstrates the best capability relative to peers in the industry for a specific department, function or process. Winners are chosen based on TGaS benchmarks executed within the prior two calendar years, which gives the TGaS Division a deep understanding of all eligible clients.

"Operations teams play a critical role in pharmaceutical organizations, yet they often go unnoticed as the 'unsung heroes' in the industry," said Gary McWalters, President, TGaS Advisors, a Division of Trinity Life Sciences. "We are thrilled to acknowledge and celebrate these exceptional teams and the winning companies who have demonstrated superior capabilities that set them apart from their peers. Congratulations to all the winners on their well-deserved recognition."

Eighth Annual Best of Benchmark Award Winners:

Access Strategy and Customer Engagement: IDN Account Management Boehringer Ingelheim

Commercial Data Management: Department Management Neurocrine Biosciences

Emerging Life Sciences Network/Chief Commercial Officer: Culture Creation Pharmacosmos Therapeutics

Field Operations: Field Reporting Neurocrine Biosciences

Field Operations: Sample Management AbbVie

Incentive Compensation: Effectively Managing Through Uncertainty Sage Therapeutics

Learning Development: Learning Technology - Novartis

Marketing Operations: Rheumatology Marketing Peer-to-Peer (Speaker) Programs AbbVie

Medical Affairs: Medical Affairs Insights and Analytics Johnson Johnson Innovative Medicine

Omnichannel Marketing: Digital Competency Award Most Innovative Company AstraZeneca

Pricing, Contracting and Analytics: Contract Development and Analytics Boehringer Ingelheim

Promotional Review Excellence: Promotional Review Post-Launch Stakeholder Engagement Sarepta Therapeutics

About Trinity Life Sciences

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506259609/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michele Wlodarczyk

Trinity Life Sciences

mwlodarczyk@trinitylifesciences.com