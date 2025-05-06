GameChange Solar strengthens regional position across MENA and Central Asia with a 3.6 GW portfolio

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, today announced that it has surpassed 3.6 GW of tracker projects (installed and under deployment) across Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Central Asia.

This portfolio spans key markets including Egypt (3 GW), and Uzbekistan (600 MW), with projects located in challenging environments such as desert terrains, high-wind zones, and remote, logistically complex sites. GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker system, designed for speed, wind resilience, and terrain adaptability, has delivered consistently across these demanding conditions.

The company is also actively expanding its presence in the Middle East, with a growing pipeline in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - two markets that form a core part of its regional strategy.

"Our presence across MENA and Central Asia is shaped by long-term partnerships and a clear understanding of what it takes to deliver infrastructure at scale in this region. Every project comes with its own complexity, but the fundamentals remain the same: reliability, responsiveness, and alignment with our customers' long-term goals. That is what we've built our approach on, and that is what will continue to guide us as we grow," said Vikas Bansal, President - International at GameChange Solar.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

