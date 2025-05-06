New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 6th

Stocks are looking at fractional losses early Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Markets anticipate that the central bank will keep rates steady when it delivers its decision.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Monday that the U.S. is very close to new trade deals. According to Bloomberg, India has proposed zero tariffs on certain goods.

Semiconductors, advanced-micro devices, and super-microcomputer, once high-flying portions of the market, will report earnings after the close.

Opening Bell

UConn Women's Basketball celebrates their 12th National Championship

Closing Bell

Ametek Inc. (NYSE: AME) celebrates its 95th anniversary as a public company

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--federal-reserve-begins-two-day-policy-meeting-302447238.html