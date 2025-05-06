Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 6th

  • Stocks are looking at fractional losses early Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting. Markets anticipate that the central bank will keep rates steady when it delivers its decision.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Monday that the U.S. is very close to new trade deals. According to Bloomberg, India has proposed zero tariffs on certain goods.
  • Semiconductors, advanced-micro devices, and super-microcomputer, once high-flying portions of the market, will report earnings after the close.

Opening Bell
UConn Women's Basketball celebrates their 12th National Championship

Closing Bell
Ametek Inc. (NYSE: AME) celebrates its 95th anniversary as a public company

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680405/NYSE_Market_Update_May_6.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--federal-reserve-begins-two-day-policy-meeting-302447238.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.