Leasecake Appoints Jozef Jamrich as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Next Phase of Innovation

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Leasecake , the leading platform redefining how tenants approach real estate by transforming risk into opportunity, today announced the appointment of Jozef Jamrich as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over two decades of experience in building and scaling enterprise SaaS platforms, Jamrich will oversee the engineering organization and ensure the Leasecake platform remains cutting-edge and reliable.

Jamrich brings a distinguished track record of leadership in technology and product development. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Nuvem, where he led the development of integrated pharmacy solutions for healthcare providers. Prior to that, he was Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at ReposiTrak (NASDAQ: TRAK), formerly known as Park City Group. During his tenure, he architected and scaled a cloud-based platform that grew from concept to serving more than 30,000 business customers across 100 countries, supporting over $3 billion in annual transactions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jozef to the team," said Scott Williamson, CEO of Leasecake. "For our customers, trust is everything - they need to know their platform will always be on, always accurate, and always ready to support critical real estate decisions. With Jozef, we're bringing in a proven, public company CTO to not only take our market-leading platform to the next level, but also to ensure Leasecake remains the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry."

That experience makes Jamrich uniquely suited to guide the continued evolution of Cakebot, Leasecake's suite of AI-powered tools. Designed to streamline lease abstraction, risk detection, and portfolio insights, Cakebot uses AI to make sense of complex lease and contract data-automatically surfacing the information users need to stay ahead of deadlines, obligations, and growth opportunities. With Jamrich joining the team, Leasecake will accelerate its vision of making AI practical, approachable, and powerful for all end users.

"Leasecake is redefining how businesses approach real estate - turning risk into opportunity through simplicity, automation, and innovation," said Jamrich. "I'm excited to join a team that's redefining the lease management experience through intuitive design. I look forward to contributing to Leasecake's mission of simplifying lease management and lease accounting for businesses everywhere."

Jamrich's appointment underscores Leasecake's commitment to building a world-class leadership team to support its next phase of growth. His experience will be pivotal in enhancing the platform's capabilities and ensuring it continues to meet the evolving needs of its users.

About Leasecake

Leasecake is the premier real estate and location management platform transforming how businesses approach real estate by turning risk into opportunity and decisive action. Leasecake empowers organizations to protect their portfolios, reduce operational risk, and drive smarter, faster growth across their real estate footprint. Built on a foundation of intuitive design, intelligent automation, and innovation, Leasecake delivers the clarity, speed, and confidence businesses need to make better decisions and stay ahead in today's complex real estate landscape. To learn more, visit www.leasecake.com .

SOURCE: Leasecake

