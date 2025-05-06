Glidewell Launches Fusion With BruxZir Zirconia

Modernized bilayered restoration for dentists who desire the highest levels of restorative realism

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Glidewell has launched Fusion with BruxZir Zirconia, a modernized bilayered restoration designed to mimic nature perfectly. Priced at just $199 per unit, Fusion with BruxZir Zirconia is for dentists who desire the highest level of esthetics in their smile transformations. To create this new restorative solution, Glidewell uses proprietary manufacturing technology to fuse a milled wraparound zirconia veneer to a milled zirconia core, authentically replicating the dentin-enamel relationship of real teeth.

"Fusion with BruxZir Zirconia is the first crown in the CAD/CAM age that truly mimics natural dentition," said company founder and president Jim Glidewell. "Thanks to the way its 'enamel' layer wraps around its anatomically shaped 'dentin' substructure, we're able to create deeply real-looking results."

Fusion with BruxZir Zirconia is an evolution of the traditional bilayered restoration. In place of one ceramic being pressed-on or built-up over the other, both Fusion layers are milled independently from BruxZir® Zirconia. This zirconia-to-zirconia form factor allows the company to use a computer-controlled, AI-enhanced workflow to shape each layer individually, ensuring that the anatomy, morphology and texture of each layer accurately mimics the real thing.

Each restoration is made from two layers that, when joined, mimic the three-dimensional esthetics of natural dentition. The BruxZir Full-Strength core is shaped with lobes and mamelons. The BruxZir Radiant wraparound veneer is beautiful, translucent and characterized with surface texture like perikymata. Once the two layers are fused together, they create a true-to-life appearance, with internal anatomy subtly hinting through the facial and light shining through the incisal and interproximal.

Fusion with BruxZir Zirconia is ideal for smile zone crowns & bridges. Every restoration is also backed by the BruxZir Lifetime Warranty, which offers the dentist a free replacement of the restoration should a problem ever be encountered.

For Fusion with BruxZir case photos, product videos, prescription forms, and more, visit glidewell.com/fusion.

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-launches-fusion-with-bruxzirtm-zirconia-1023000