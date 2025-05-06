Viking Capital Investments LLC: Peoria Gateway Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for May 28, 2025

Mayor and City Leaders in Attendance

PEORIA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Viking Capital, in partnership with Overland Group, is proud to officially announce the groundbreaking ceremony for Peoria Gateway, a new 336-unit luxury apartment community set to redefine multifamily living in the West Valley.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m., at the future site of the development. Peoria Mayor Jason Beck, along with city officials, community leaders, and project stakeholders, will join Viking Capital and Overland Group in celebrating the launch of this transformative project.

"Today, we're not just breaking ground-we're building the future of Peoria," said Vikram Raya, CEO and Co-Founder of Viking Capital. "Peoria Gateway represents our shared commitment to creating modern communities that offer both luxury and accessibility, while also delivering strong investment potential."

Peoria Gateway is strategically located near Loop 101, just minutes from major retail centers, healthcare facilities, and employment hubs. Designed with sleek architecture, resort-style amenities, and smart home technology, the community will bring much-needed high-quality housing to the rapidly expanding Phoenix metro area.

"This groundbreaking symbolizes a bold step forward for Peoria and the West Valley," said Michael Holeman, Development and Finance Lead at Overland Group. "We're honored to partner with the city and Viking Capital to bring this vision to life."

Construction is expected to be completed in 20 months, with pre-leasing beginning in month 14. The project aligns with Viking Capital's mission to provide risk-adjusted investment opportunities that enhance both portfolio performance and local communities.

Media, partners, and community members are invited to attend the ceremony.

To RSVP, learn more about the development, or explore investment opportunities, visit:

https://go.vikingcapllc.com/org-peoria

