Token Communities Ltd.: Architectural Plan of APOZ is Being Submitted to the County

The Architectural Design of APOZ is now Completed

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC PINK:TKCM) is now ready to submit its APOZ Master Planned Development Conceptual Design plan and the first three buildings architectural plan ( 400,000. Sq.Ft. ) to Chambers County.

According to Mr. David Champ who is the Chairman and President of the company, after the successful development plan presentation held on May 1st in Houston, Maxx Designers of Houston has finalized the design plans, and is now ready for the official submission for Development Review process. The very first portion of the development ( Phase 1.1 ) is consisted of three 30' height concrete wall industrial buildings ( one 200,000. Sq.ft. building and two 100,000. Sq.ft. ) to accommodate the Business Park Management Office and some of the recruited oversea companies ( golf cart manufacturer, modular ADU manufacturer, electric scooter manufacturer and others )

Ms. Tina Pei Wise who is the Director of Coordination of the company further added - " this is a very exciting moment for all of us here, this APOZ project will create unprecedented economic growth to Chambers County, and even the Greater Houston Area. we are doing our very best to make this project into a grand success and a historical reality in the great state of Texas. "

