Nick Health Launches First Global Digital Cancer Care Platform Offering 24/7 Access to World-Class Oncologists

SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Nick Health Inc ., a new digital health startup dedicated to transforming the cancer care journey, has officially launched its global platform, providing patients and families with unprecedented, on-demand access to expert oncologists, tailored guidance, and holistic support. Founded by Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh , a Harvard-trained oncologist, and his wife Dr. Zhaleh Alipour, a cancer survivor and psychologist, Nick Health aims to fill critical gaps in cancer care by offering comprehensive, human-centered services that are accessible 24/7.

At the heart of the platform lies a groundbreaking promise: Patients can connect with cancer support doctors in under two minutes and world-class oncologists within one week, regardless of where they are in the world. Nick Health provides not only medical expertise but also personalized care plans, mental health support, nutritional guidance, and access to global clinical trials.

"No one facing cancer should ever feel lost, abandoned or stuck waiting," says Dr. Sadrzadeh. "We built Nick Health to be what we wish we had during our own experiences with cancer - a trusted companion that supports patients and their families every step of the way."

A Personal Mission to Revolutionize Cancer Care

Dr. Sadrzadeh's vision for Nick Health is deeply rooted in personal experience. As a child growing up in the Middle East, he witnessed his grandfather's struggle with cancer in a system that lacked proper care. Later, as a young doctor, he diagnosed his wife with lymphoma at just 25 years old.

These formative experiences shaped his passion for oncology and inspired him to create a platform that addresses not only cancer treatment but the emotional and logistical challenges patients face.

Together with Dr. Alipour, who brings the unique perspective of both a survivor and a mental health professional, Nick Health was founded to bridge the gaps in global cancer care, ensuring patients and families receive the support they need - when and where they need it.

What Makes Nick Health Unique?

Nick Health stands out in the $300 billion global cancer care market by offering:

24/7 Oncologist-Led Support : Patients connect with a dedicated care team, led by top oncologists, at any time of day or night.

Rapid Doctor Access : Real-time connections to cancer support doctors in under two minutes and world-class oncologists within one week.

Personalized Care Plans : Multidisciplinary plans that integrate medical opinions, mental health support, nutritional guidance, and clinical trial opportunities.

Global Expertise : Access to some of the world's most respected cancer specialists, including authors of medical guidelines and textbook contributors.

Holistic Approach : Support that addresses the whole person, including emotional well-being and lifestyle improvements.

Affordability and Accessibility: Services offered at a fraction of traditional cancer care costs, making expert guidance available to more people worldwide.

"Even in the best cancer centers, patients often feel lost and unsupported. At Nick Health, we're changing that," Dr. Sadrzadeh explains. "Our platform provides patients with the clarity, confidence, and compassion they deserve."

A Solution to Global Cancer Care Challenges

Nick Health's launch comes at a critical time, as the global cancer care system faces significant challenges, including:

Access Inequities : Millions of patients worldwide face long wait times, geographic barriers, and financial limitations in accessing quality care.

Fragmented Systems : Cancer treatment is often disjointed, leaving patients overwhelmed by the lack of centralized guidance.

Burnout in Oncology: Oncologist shortages and administrative burdens create delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Nick Health addresses these challenges by leveraging technology to create a scalable, culturally adapted navigation platform that meets patients where they are.

Building a Global Impact

Nick Health has already begun forming partnerships with healthcare institutions and organizations in Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand its services further in the coming months. The company is also exploring the addition of medical travel assistance to its offerings, ensuring patients can access the best care regardless of location.

The platform's mission extends beyond individual patients to create a movement for equity in cancer care. Through initiatives like the Nick Health Cancer Support Group on Facebook, a free, physician-led community offering multilingual support, the company is committed to making compassionate care accessible to underserved populations.

About Nick Health

Nick Health Inc. was founded in 2024 by Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh and Dr. Zhaleh Alipour to redefine cancer care for patients and families worldwide. Combining cutting-edge technology with expert navigation and holistic support, Nick Health empowers individuals to face cancer with confidence.

For more information about Nick Health, visit https://www.nickglobal.org/ or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook, Instagram, and X (@NickGlobal_).

