Move The Crowd: Renowned Soul Coach and Social Impact Strategist Rha Goddess Announces New Book 'Intentional Ambition: Redefining Your Work for Greater Joy, Freedom, and Fulfillment'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Acclaimed entrepreneurial soul coach, cultural innovator, and founder of Move The Crowd Rha Goddess announces the release of her powerful new book Intentional Ambition: Redefining Your Work for Greater Joy, Freedom, and Fulfillment, set to be published by Wiley today.

3D Book Cover for 'Intentional Ambition'



In a world still reeling from the seismic disruptions of the pandemic, Intentional Ambition emerges as a timely and transformative guide for reimagining the meaning of work and success. Drawing on over 30 years of experience helping changemakers, creatives, and executives reclaim purpose in their work, Rha takes readers on an honest exploration of how the past five years have fundamentally reshaped our relationship to ambition and productivity.

"People aren't just resigning - they're renegotiating," says Rha. "The quiet quitting, the career pivots, the entrepreneurial booms - these are all signs of a deeper awakening."

At the heart of Intentional Ambition is a rallying cry: It's time to shift from Resignation to Renegotiation. Through the intimate and powerful stories of everyday people, Rha exposes the human side of what headlines have dubbed "The Great Resignation," and presents a thoughtful blueprint for those seeking to design a life and career on their own terms.

The book is both a reflection and a roadmap - a compelling blend of cultural commentary, soulful guidance, and strategic insight. Whether you're a leader questioning the old rules of success, a professional longing for more meaning or an entrepreneur looking to align your values and vision, Intentional Ambition offers actionable tools to redefine your path forward.

Rha Goddess is no stranger to transformation. As the founder and CEO of Move The Crowd, she has supported hundreds of trailblazing leaders and social entrepreneurs in building careers and companies that honor both purpose and profit. Her influence has touched organizations including Google, Lululemon, The Ford Foundation, Girls Who Code, and more.

Her first book, The Calling: Three Fundamental Shifts to Stay True, Get Paid, and Do Good (St. Martin's Press), was heralded as a masterclass in mission-driven living. Now, with Intentional Ambition, Rha continues her mission to revolutionize how we live, work, and lead - with heart, humanity, and intention.

Intentional Ambition: Redefining Your Work for Greater Joy, Freedom, and Fulfillment will be available wherever books are sold May 6, 2025.

For interview requests, speaking engagements or review copies, please contact speaking@movethecrowd.me.

About Rha Goddess:

Rha Goddess is the entrepreneurial soul coach behind hundreds of breakthrough cultural leaders and social visionaries. Her work has been featured in Time, Variety, Essence, Forbes, CNBC, and more. As a creative change agent, Rha has dedicated her life to helping people stay true, get paid, and do good.

