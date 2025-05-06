PharmaNest to Present Five Digital Pathology and AI Communications at EASL 2025, Showcasing Advances in Fibrosis and Inflammation Research

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / PharmaNest Inc., a leader in high-resolution quantitative digital pathology and artificial intelligence, announced today that it will present five abstracts at the 2025 International Liver Congress (EASL) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, taking place May 7-10. Developed in collaboration with academic and industry leaders, these presentations highlight the capabilities of PharmaNest's FibroNest digital pathology biomarkers in assessing fibrosis and inflammation across both preclinical and clinical studies involving MASH, cirrhosis, and HCC.

FibroNest digital pathology in liver biopsies from patients with MASH

FibroNest digital pathology augmented image for fibrosis and steatosis from clinical studies involving patients with Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis

The presentations are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 7 - WED-237: Development and validation of a novel fibrosis digital pathology biomarker to predict portal pressure in patients with MASH cirrhosis.In collaboration with Galectin Therapeutics, GA, USA, using data from the belapectin Phase 2 study.

Wednesday, May 7 - WED-455: Sampling variability of liver fibrosis assessed by digital pathology in pre-cirrhotic patients with MASH. In collaboration with Prof. Vlad Ratziu, ICAN Institute for Cardio-metabolism and Nutrition, Paris, France.

Thursday, May 8 - THU-484: Digital pathology biomarkers describe fibrosis severity and disease activity in the FAT-MASH murine model and response to preventative treatment with mannose. In collaboration with Professors Jaime Chu and Scott Friedman, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA.

Friday, May 9 - FRI-388: Quantitative digital pathology and AI to characterize histological phenotypes of regression in a robust mouse model of human MASH.In collaboration with Prof. Shuang Wang, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA.

Friday, May 9 - FRI-389: Histological phenotypes of regression in advanced liver fibrosis using quantitative digital pathology in a rodent model of cirrhotic human NASH with HCC.In collaboration with Prof. Scott Friedman, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA.

These results underscore the value of PharmaNest's FibroNest platform in enabling a deeper understanding of fibrosis and inflammation dynamics, helping accelerate the development of antifibrotic therapies. By providing high-resolution, single-fiber-level insights, FibroNest enhances the precision of histological assessments and supports more reproducible, mechanistically informative endpoints.

"The application of single-fiber digital pathology biomarkers offers a transformative lens into tissue remodeling and therapeutic response," said Dr. Mathieu Petitjean, CEO of PharmaNest. "These data, generated in collaboration with leading academic and industry partners, demonstrate how FibroNest can advance drug development pipelines by delivering reproducible and clinically meaningful insights."

The full abstracts will be available at the end of the week at fibronest.com/science.

