Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYGM | ISIN: SE0002110064 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OM
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 08:09
11,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEKO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEKO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,26011,60016:28
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pandion Creative: Meko Streaming Release Announced

Finanznachrichten News

Award-Winning Documentary Now Streaming on Major Platforms

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Pandion Creative is proud to announce the official streaming release of MEKO, the acclaimed documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Bahamian bonefish guide, Omeko Glinton.

Meko Movie

Meko Movie

As of May 6, 2025 MEKO is now available to rent, stream, or buy via Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft Xbox, and Docurama by Cinedigm.

MEKO tells the powerful true story of Omeko Glinton, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the Bahamas' most respected fishing guides-ultimately realizing his lifelong dream of opening his own lodge. Filmed in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the documentary captures both the beauty and the resilience of the Bahamas, and offers a stirring testament to determination, community, and the environment.

"We've always believed in the strength and relevance of Omeko's story," said Harrison Buck, Director at Pandion Creative. "To now have it available on streaming platforms means we can share that story with a far wider audience, fishermen and non-fishermen alike, who will no doubt be moved by his journey."

On August 5, 2025 MEKO will also launch on AVOD/SVOD platforms and the Fandor channel, expanding access even further and introducing Omeko's remarkable story to new viewers around the world.

You can stream MEKO on demand here: Apple TV+

To book an interview with Harrison or Meko, or to learn more about the film project - please visit the official website or reach out to remick@fordhamilton.com.

Contact Information

Remick Smothers
Press Lead
remick@fordhamilton.com
202-412-5300

.

SOURCE: Pandion Creative



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/meko-streaming-release-announced-1024019

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.