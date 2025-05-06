Pandion Creative: Meko Streaming Release Announced

Award-Winning Documentary Now Streaming on Major Platforms

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Pandion Creative is proud to announce the official streaming release of MEKO, the acclaimed documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Bahamian bonefish guide, Omeko Glinton.

As of May 6, 2025 MEKO is now available to rent, stream, or buy via Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft Xbox, and Docurama by Cinedigm.

MEKO tells the powerful true story of Omeko Glinton, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the Bahamas' most respected fishing guides-ultimately realizing his lifelong dream of opening his own lodge. Filmed in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the documentary captures both the beauty and the resilience of the Bahamas, and offers a stirring testament to determination, community, and the environment.

"We've always believed in the strength and relevance of Omeko's story," said Harrison Buck, Director at Pandion Creative. "To now have it available on streaming platforms means we can share that story with a far wider audience, fishermen and non-fishermen alike, who will no doubt be moved by his journey."

On August 5, 2025 MEKO will also launch on AVOD/SVOD platforms and the Fandor channel, expanding access even further and introducing Omeko's remarkable story to new viewers around the world.

You can stream MEKO on demand here: Apple TV+

To book an interview with Harrison or Meko, or to learn more about the film project - please visit the official website or reach out to remick@fordhamilton.com .

