Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), North America's leading manufacturer of aluminum railing, is proud to announce the expansion of its distribution network through a valued partnership with American Lumber. Headquartered in Walden, New York, American Lumber has been a trusted distributor of building products to lumberyards and home centers in Northeast markets since 1918.

American Lumber has achieved a long standing reputation for providing their customers with premium lumber and specialty building products backed by dependability and integrity. The markets serviced by American Lumber include lumberyards and pro-dealers in select New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania market areas.

Joshua Kaye, President at American Lumber, was enthusiastic about the new partnership. "The thing we look for first in a manufacturer, even before market dominance (which DSI has), is integrity in both the leadership and the rank and file. DSI is a great partner because they lead with empathy for the consumer and for each step in the supply chain and then couple that with creativity and drive to results. We are very excited to ally with a true American manufacturing success and look forward to sharing their incredible story with our customers."

DSI's Westbury aluminum railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable and Bella Cavo offer two distinct cable railing solutions, VertiCable with vertical cable infill and Bella Cavo with horizontal cable, both designed to deliver safety without compromising the view to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento, and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, Westbury ScreenRail, Screen Enclosure System, presents another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail is a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI also produces Westbury Aluminum Columns. Westbury products are backed by DSI's aluminum lifetime limited warranty.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that, "DSI is excited to expand distribution of Westbury Aluminum Products to various Northeast markets through our partnership with American Lumber. Their reputation for distributing premium quality building products backed by exceptional customer service aligns with DSI's mission to deliver innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions to the marketplace."

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. Information about Westbury aluminum railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

American Lumber is one of the premier wholesale distributors of building materials in the US and has been serving customers in the Northeast since 1918. To learn more about American Lumber visit https://www.americanlumberco.com/.





