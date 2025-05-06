Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services, data and technology company, is pleased to announce that FingerMotion's CEO, Martin J. Shen, will be delivering a live corporate presentation on Wednesday, May 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET via the Skyline Signature Series.

About The Skyline Signature Series

The Skyline Signature Series is Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC's proprietary branded live virtual webinar event that provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations. Following FingerMotion's corporate presentation, a Q&A session will be held whereby audience members will have the opportunity to submit their questions, which will then be answered live by FingerMotion's management.

Presentation Details

Presenter: Martin J. Shen, FingerMotion CEO

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Fee to Attend: Free

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6217460233654/WN_Ls-D_m0URSCU6Lo1tNlX7A

"The Skyline Signature Series presents a great opportunity for FingerMotion to engage with existing and prospective shareholders in the Company," commented Martin J. Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "By actively participating in events like the Skyline Signature Series, we can effectively communicate our latest developments and innovative solutions to a wider audience of investors, industry leaders, and potential partners. This upcoming event serves as an invaluable platform for fostering synergistic relationships, analyzing investor sentiment, and aims to drive further communication and transparency with FingerMotion's shareholder base."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Report Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250954

SOURCE: FingerMotion, Inc.