Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) Names Dan Wensley CEO

Appointment accelerates GTIA's four-pillar strategy to fuel member growth through deeper connections, expanded education, and global-to-local giving

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive multi-national search attracting hundreds of candidates, the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is pleased to announce worldwide business and technology leader Dan Wensley as the nonprofit's new CEO.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to be named CEO of GTIA and to work alongside our outstanding Board of Directors and thousands of members to create more opportunities to connect and grow," said Wensley, who is well known in the IT channel for his community mindset, innovative thinking, and people-first leadership style. "It's an absolute privilege to lead this team and give back to an association that has further enabled my career growth through community, education, and shared experiences."

Wensley's appointment marks a key milestone in GTIA's transformation-advancing its mission to deliver greater member value as the channel's only vendor-neutral global nonprofit association. He joins GTIA's Chief Operating Officer Kelly Ricker, Chief Community Officer MJ Shoer, and 2025 Board of Directors in executing against the association's vision of success, which includes these four pillars of growth: People, Resources, Community and Advancement.

"I'm thrilled to see GTIA grow even stronger under Dan's proven leadership-becoming more global, more relevant, and more vocal in representing the extraordinary people, companies, and outcomes that shape the global technology ecosystem," said Tracy Pound, managing director, Prizm Solutions Ltd., Maximity Limited, and outgoing GTIA board chair.

Prior to joining GTIA, Wensley served as a strategic advisor and former CEO to ScalePad, which successfully rebranded and grew from 30 to 247 employees and to more than 12,000 partners globally during his tenure. He has remained an active member of GTIA (previously the CompTIA Community), serving on the board from 2012-2015. Wensley is a celebrated Channel Chief, industry influencer, and MSPmentor Hall of Fame (2013) recipient. In his 30-year channel career history, Wensley also held strategic leadership positions at Level Platforms, Plan 27, and PassPortal, and served as an operating advisor with Top Down Ventures to emerging vendors and MSPs.

Later this year Wensley will join other association leaders and community members at the GTIA UK & Ireland Community Forum & Spotlight Awards, June 26, in Manchester, UK, and ChannelCon 2025, July 29-31, in Nashville. Registration for ChannelCon is now open.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) non-profit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents tens of thousands of professionals from thousands of ITSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel. GTIA was formerly known as the CompTIA Community (the membership arm of CompTIA).?For more information, visit?gtia.org.

