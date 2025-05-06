Parloa, an innovator in Agentic AI for customer experience, today announced it has secured $120 million in Series C funding, bringing the company's valuation to $1 billion. Durable Capital Partners, Altimeter Capital, and General Catalyst are leading this round with participation from EQT Ventures, RPT Capital, Senovo, and Mosaic Ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506194825/en/

Parloa Co-Founders Stefan Ostwald and Malte Kosub have raised $120 million in a Series C round of funding, officially propelling the company into unicorn status. Parloa is reinventing the customer experience with its innovative Agentic AI platform for large enterprises.

Founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald in Berlin, Germany, Parloa is on a mission to help enterprises reinvent customer service with Agentic AI. Since raising $66M in its Series B round just 12 months ago, Parloa released its groundbreaking AI Agent Management Platform, AMP, the industry's first Agentic AI platform purpose-built for enterprise contact centers, and quadrupled its revenue.

"The way people interact with businesses is changing forever. At Parloa, we've been at the forefront of that change and are helping enterprises transform customer service with AI. Our customers are building 1:1 relationships between AI agents and their customers with every interaction to deepen loyalty, realize new revenue streams, and create highly personalized experiences," said Malte Kosub, CEO and co-founder of Parloa. "This new funding accelerates our mission to expand the category-defining AI Agent Management Platform for enterprises."

Gartner® revealed that, "By 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention."1 According to Menlo Ventures research, enterprise spending on generative AI applications increased 8x in 2024, with 31% of that spend being poured into customer support solutions.2 Increasing demand for the modernization of customer service operations across major verticals such as e-commerce and retail, financial services, and travel and hospitality has accelerated the development of AI-driven solutions by service providers like Parloa.

Parloa's AI technology is trusted by some of the world's largest organizations, including multiple Fortune 200 companies. Parloa empowers brands to build and deploy highly personalized, dynamic AI agents at scale. These agents undergo rigorous simulation testing, data isolation, content filtering, and monitoring before they're ever launched in a live environment. They have the capability to continuously learn and engage with customers through natural conversations, delivering satisfaction and strengthening loyalty with each interaction.

"We're proud to lead this Series C funding round and partner with Parloa's impressive leadership team," said Henry Ellenbogen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Durable Capital Partners. "We chose to invest in Parloa because the company is uniquely positioned to lead this next wave of customer experience innovation and transform this rapidly growing market. We look forward to supporting their mission as they scale to meet global demand."

"AI is transforming the way businesses connect with their customers, and Parloa is at the forefront of that shift," said Apoorv Agrawal, Partner at Altimeter Capital. "They're not just streamlining customer service-they're elevating the entire customer experience. We're excited to be doubling down on Parloa to help brands deliver faster, smarter, and more human interactions at scale."

"At General Catalyst, we believe Applied AI will transform industries globally, and Parloa is a standout example. Their bold vision for agentic AI and their exceptional execution have already delivered tangible market impact. This investment builds on our early conviction through La Famiglia and reflects our belief that Europe can produce globally leading AI companies. We're proud to support Malte, Stefan, and the Parloa team as they shape the future of customer experience," said Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, Managing Director and Head of Europe at General Catalyst.

With this new funding, Parloa will accelerate the expansion of its operations across North America and Europe. The company will also continue to invest heavily in new AMP capabilities and the recruitment of top international talent.

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading agentic AI company that transforms the customer service experience. Parloa's groundbreaking AI Agent Management Platform empowers enterprises to safely build, test, and deploy millions of highly-skilled AI agents that engage in natural and personal conversations with every customer. Some of the biggest global brands trust Parloa to connect with their customers, delivering exceptional experiences that are proven to increase satisfaction, deepen loyalty, and introduce new revenue streams. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs about 300 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York. For more information, visit https://www.parloa.com.

Sources

1Gartner Press Release, Gartner Predicts Agentic AI Will Autonomously Resolve 80% of Common Customer Service Issues Without Human Intervention by 2029, March 2025, https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-03-05-gartner-predicts-agentic-ai-will-autonomously-resolve-80-percent-of-common-customer-service-issues-without-human-intervention-by-20290[SC1]

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

2Menlo Ventures Report, 2024: The State of Generative AI in the Enterprise, November 2024, https://menlovc.com/2024-the-state-of-generative-ai-in-the-enterprise/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506194825/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for Parloa U.S.

+1 603-809-2748

Michelle.barry@chameleon.co