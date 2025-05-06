Remote, the global authority on remote employment, today announced a major expansion of its in-house payroll infrastructure now supporting over 100 countries, along with new features to better serve businesses with distributed teams. By consolidating payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance into a single system, Remote enables companies to scale into new markets with speed and confidence-eliminating the delays, complexity, and fragmentation that come with relying on multiple vendors.

As businesses grow beyond the borders of their home countries, they often rely on payroll aggregators to manage the complex, precise process of paying teams in different countries. These providers, in turn, rely on a patchwork of smaller vendors to understand compliance and tax requirements in each country, leading to delays, errors, and compliance risks that can cost your team time, trust, and money because these middlemen don't fully control their own infrastructure.

Remote takes a fundamentally different approach, creating its own AI-powered payroll architecture from the ground up. As the first competitor in its space to build its own proprietary, native payroll engines, already live in key markets like Canada and the UK, Remote removes the need for third-party processors, giving businesses full control over payroll processing and execution. This native payroll engine enables instant payroll processing, adaptability to local requirements while ensuring greater speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale. By owning every layer of the payroll stack, Remote delivers a more reliable and responsive experience-supported by localized teams with deep global expertise.

To help companies reduce complexity and deliver a better payroll experience at scale, features of Remote Payroll include:

Seamless integration with Remote's other capabilities for managing a global team including Recruit, Remote HRIS, Remote Contractor Management, Remote Equity and more eliminating the need for multiple vendors, and enabling companies to seamlessly manage their global workforce

Support for salaried employees worldwide, as well as hourly employees in select major markets, enabling companies to retain a wider set of roles

Remote Global Benefits, offering the ability to access and manage multi-country benefits plans fully embedded into payroll

Remote's smart bulk uploader, allowing companies to easily transfer existing employee and pay data at scale

"The outdated, fragmented, and slow approach to multi-country payroll-still the industry standard for most providers-simply doesn't work for modern, fast-moving companies. When people don't get paid correctly or on time, it damages your employer brand and signals that your company isn't ready to operate globally," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "Remote is giving our customers an alternative by building proprietary, AI-powered calculation engines from the ground up-already in use in some of our most popular countries for hiring, with more on the way-enabling instant processing and complete flexibility in how companies pay their teams, while upholding the highest standards of accuracy and compliance."

To learn more about Remote Payroll, visit https://remote.com/global-hr/global-payroll. To learn more about Remote, visit remote.com.

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere opportunity should be too. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to hire, manage, and pay the best talent while allowing individuals to connect with the companies and roles that best suit their skills. As the global authority on remote employment, Remote makes it possible for businesses to build strong teams without geographic constraints, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506458749/en/

Contacts:

press(at)remote(dot)com