Emerge's suite of tools will help Sentry build the most complete mobile app monitoring solution on the market

Sentry, the leading debugging platform for developers, today announced it has acquired Emerge Tools, a prominent provider of mobile app development solutions. Emerge Tools enables teams to deliver smaller, faster and more reliable mobile apps. Its platform powers visual regression testing at OpenAI and app size monitoring at Spotify. Companies like DoorDash have used Emerge to improve app launch speed by 60%, while Duolingo used Emerge to help delete thousands of lines of unnecessary code.

According to Statista, "mobile applications are projected to generate more than 613 billion dollars in revenue in 2025". In a fast growing mobile app landscape, slow loading times, excessive battery drain, and UI instability can lead to negative user sentiment and app abandonment. Emerge Tools directly addresses these challenges by giving developers the ability to proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, optimize app size, and maintain a consistent user experience.

"Emerge Tools is a leader in mobile development, with products used by some of the biggest apps in the world," said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. "The rise of AI is reshaping how software is built and shipped and the need for quality tooling has never been greater, especially for mobile. Adding Emerge's products and team will help Sentry continue to build the best possible platform for mobile developers around the world."

Sentry, which is well known for error, crash reporting, and tracing tools will integrate Emerge Tools's product line into their application monitoring platform creating the most complete mobile app monitoring solution on the market. Companies like Anthropic, Instacart, Lyft, Riot Games, and more than 25,000 other organizations send Sentry over 4 billion mobile events a day. These Sentry customers will now be able to connect the inefficiencies surfaced by Emerge Tools down to the line of code causing lag, long load times, or unresponsive UI elements. All resulting in a smoother and more enjoyable app experience for users.

"We are thrilled to join Sentry and create a world-class mobile experience for developers," said Josh Cohenzadeh, co-founder and CEO of Emerge Tools. "Together we will help mobile developers on their entire journey, all the way from their first lines of code to shipping to billions of users."

"We're especially excited about Sentry's commitment to developers and Open Source. We look forward to further empowering the mobile community at an even larger scale," said Noah Martin, co-founder of Emerge Tools. Sentry started the Open Source Pledge, an initiative that promotes Open Source sustainability and the direct funding of FOSS maintainers; Emerge Tools was one of the first companies to take the Pledge.

By leveraging Sentry and Emerge Tools, mobile development teams can:

Significantly improve app performance and responsiveness.

Reduce app size, resulting in higher install rates and user satisfaction.

Enhance UI stability and prevent visual regressions.

Streamline development workflows and reduce debugging time.

Deliver superior mobile experiences that drive user engagement and retention.

This is the fourth major acquisition for Sentry, having acquired Specto in November 2021, Codecov in November 2022, and Syntax in April 2023.

Emerge Tools was founded in late 2020 by Josh Cohenzadeh Noah Martin. They raised funding from Y Combinator, Haystack, Upside Partnership, Liquid 2 Ventures, and Matrix Partners.

About Sentry

Sentry helps every developer detect, understand, and fix broken code, fast. Using Sentry's debugging platform decreases resolution time from days to minutes, giving developers more time to do the stuff they love, all while making customers happier. Sentry is used by over 4 million developers and 130,000 organizations, including Disney+, Cloudflare, GitHub, Anthropic, Vercel, and Atlassian.

About Emerge Tools

Emerge Tools provides performance and optimization tooling for mobile teams of all sizes. Its suite of products helps developers monitor and improve critical areas like app size, launch performance, visual regressions, and code health. Trusted by companies like OpenAI, Spotify, DoorDash, and Duolingo, Emerge empowers teams to ship high-quality apps.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506505021/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Selvidge

media@sentry.io