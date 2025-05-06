LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Reveal Mobile, establishing Reveal as LoopMe's dedicated partner for global Out-of-Home (OOH) brand lift measurement

This partnership leverages Reveal Mobile's deep category expertise and sophisticated exposure data capabilities to provide best-in-class brand lift studies tailored specifically for the unique dynamics of the OOH ecosystem.

Reveal's recent expansion into nine European countries-including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Austria-marks a significant milestone in this collaboration. With Reveal now able to deliver high-quality GPS-based exposure data at scale across these key markets, LoopMe's measurement platform can offer unprecedented levels of quality, accuracy, and consistency in brand lift reporting for OOH campaigns around the globe.

"Reveal's expansion into Europe is a game-changer for the OOH industry," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder, LoopMe. "Their precision in audience curation and understanding of OOH formats provides the perfect data foundation for our measurement technology. Together, we're enabling more brands, agencies, and platform partners to measure real impact and outcomes across the OOH channel."

"We're thrilled to grow our partnership with LoopMe and bring our capabilities to new global markets," said Brian Handly, CEO, Reveal Mobile. "As Out-of-Home continues to evolve into a precision-driven, measurable channel, our collaboration ensures advertisers have the trusted insights they need to validate performance and optimize outcomes across borders."

LoopMe's patented methodology powers brand lift measurement through privacy-first, non-incentivized mobile surveys and proprietary control group matching. Built from the ground up for GDPR compliance, LoopMe's infrastructure aligns seamlessly with Reveal's commitment to responsible data collection and activation across the advertising ecosystem.

For advertisers and partners who already possess their own exposure data, LoopMe independently supports brand lift measurement across 117 global markets. However, for clients who require expert-curated exposure data-especially in the highly diverse OOH landscape-Reveal serves as LoopMe's preferred data partner From screen type and venue context to campaign flight and regional nuances, Reveal's data enrichment process ensures LoopMe studies are precisely calibrated to reflect the intricacies of the medium.

"This partnership is about enabling better measurement outcomes for the OOH space," said Solomon Gezari, Senior Director of Partnerships, LoopMe. "OOH comes with a broad variety of formats, venues, and contextual variables, and Reveal brings the expertise necessary to ensure we're capturing meaningful, accurate, and actionable insights for our clients."

The combined capabilities of Reveal and LoopMe provide a full-stack brand measurement solution purpose-built for the future of omnichannel media-grounded in transparency, innovation, and global scalability.

For more information about LoopMe's OOH brand lift measurement or to initiate a study, please contact: amp@loopme.com

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

LoopMe's acquisition of Chartboost underscores its commitment to expand its capabilities and reinforces its position as the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

About Reveal Mobile

Reveal Mobile is the leading provider of Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign performance measurement. Mira Studies from Reveal were the first to measure OOH advertising's impact on foot traffic, in-app purchases, and web based activity (and since expanded to include brand awareness). Reveal Mobile has expertise in measuring all types of OOH including programmatic, place based, and moving. Reveal Mobile also measures foot traffic attribution for digital media through its proprietary VISIT Local product. The company is based in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.revealmobile.com.

