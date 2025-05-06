Planet Labs Germany GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) and the German Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) have signed a seven-figure contract with Planet with a one year term and an option to renew for two more years.

The deal includes a fixed rate of all of Planet's data products over Germany, including insights from Planetary Variables, water monitoring services from Planet's partner EOMAP and access to Planet's Insights Platform. This data will inform a variety of use cases, including monitoring water, forests, agriculture, socio-economics, and land-use, and support federal monitoring campaigns and environmental assessments.

"Germany's topography is incredibly diverse, including agricultural land, forests, rivers and mountains, making Planet's broad area monitoring capabilities invaluable to understand daily changes," said Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany GmbH. "BKG recognized this opportunity and has since demonstrated the value of centralized EO data to support initiatives across different federal agencies."

Since the partnership began in November 2021, employees of all federal institutions have direct access to Planet insights, enabling them to streamline workflows and reduce expenses. Users are all German Federal Government entities and select federal state entities.

"Planet's near-daily data is key to inform ministries across the German government, including the Ministry of the Interior and Community and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture," said Julia Kluge, Section Head of the Federal Service Point of Remote Sensing at BKG. "By centralizing this data within one institution, all federal organizations benefit from the insights to inform their individual projects. This is a success story, increasing resource-sharing, reducing costs and ensuring all agencies have access to critical daily insights about our changing planet."

Germany continues to be a key market for Planet, with its European headquarters based in Berlin. This expansion continues Planet's growth across the public and private sectors in Germany, demonstrating the importance of space-based data in government and corporate decision-making.

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites.

