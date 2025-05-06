First Commercial Offering Delivers Complex, Long, and Highly Accurate DNA to Power Transformative Scientific Breakthroughs

Ribbon Bio GmbH, the DNA synthesis company, today announced the launch of MiroSynth DNA, its first commercial product designed to meet the growing demand for complex and highly-accurate synthetic DNA molecules. The product launch coincides with the Global Synthetic Biology Conference in San Jose, California, taking place May 5-8, 2025.

MiroSynth DNA is built on Ribbon's proprietary algorithm-driven technology and precision enzymatic assembly process, delivering exceptional accuracy and performance for applications initially in biopharma, life sciences and academic research. Customers and partners across the US, EU, UK, and Australia can now access MiroSynth DNA to accelerate their most ambitious scientific work.

"This is a defining milestone for Ribbon Bio as we commercialize synthetic DNA at the highest levels of complexity and accuracy," said Jodi Barrientos, CEO of Ribbon Bio. "MiroSynth DNA offers unmatched quality for researchers developing next-generation solutions in therapeutics, life sciences, and beyond. We're proud to serve scientists who are pushing the boundaries of possibility today."

Engineered to meet the increasing need for more complex and highly accurate DNA at length, MiroSynth DNA is available in both linear and circular formats.

The name MiroSynth-inspired by the Latin word for extraordinary-reflects the product's potential to transform scientific possibilities by overcoming long-standing limitations in DNA synthesis and assembly.

Ribbon Bio will showcase MiroSynth DNA at the Global Synthetic Biology Conference 2025, where the company is a sponsor. On May 6, Ribbon will participate in two featured sessions:

CEO Jodi Barrientos will host a Spotlight Session on Ribbon's end-to-end DNA synthesis platform, highlighting the integration of intelligent algorithms, enzymatic assembly, adaptive automation, and full traceability from sequence to molecule.

will host a Spotlight Session on Ribbon's end-to-end DNA synthesis platform, highlighting the integration of intelligent algorithms, enzymatic assembly, adaptive automation, and full traceability from sequence to molecule. CTO Dr. John Luckey will join a panel exploring how complex synthetic DNA is reshaping the future of science and innovation.

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies: making the impossible possible. We are redefining scientific possibility with our algorithm-driven technology that produces pristine synthetic DNA molecules, at a high level of accuracy and unprecedented speed, enabling our partners to deliver a new generation of transformative solutions for the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506385515/en/

Contacts:

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

617-407-8778