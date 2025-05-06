ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: RLTR's "RI" Unshackled from Tariffs and Chip Wars, Widening Its Lead Over Traditional AI

RI's decentralized, chip-agnostic architecture frees it from global supply chain disruptions-delivering faster, smarter intelligence without the hardware bottlenecks plaguing traditional AI.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / ReelTime (OTCPINK:RLTR) Following last week's major announcement that RI has released music generation as a standard feature to the public today announced that its next-generation intelligent system, Reel Intelligence ("RI"), is completely unaffected by international tariffs, semiconductor shortages, or chip-centric supply disruptions, further cementing its superiority over conventional AI systems reliant on expensive, infrastructure-heavy architecture.

Unlike traditional AI platforms that depend on centralized server farms, custom chips, and specialized hardware, many of which are now subject to volatile trade environments and mounting geopolitical tensions, RI was designed from the ground up with a lightweight, decentralized integration architecture. It leverages existing distributed resources and requires no proprietary hardware, positioning ReelTime as a clear outlier in resilience and scalability.

"RI is not just smarter and faster, it's untethered," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime. "While others scramble to navigate tariffs and chip shortages, RI thrives without them. That's not by accident. It's the result of deliberate design to democratize advanced intelligence and ensure it can scale without borders, bottlenecks, or billion-dollar server farms."

RI's independence from chip supply chains and hardware tariffs represents a major strategic advantage in a landscape where AI competitors are facing slowed development cycles and rising infrastructure costs. As nations escalate export restrictions and retaliatory tariffs on AI-critical components, ReelTime's RI remains immune by design, gaining momentum while others stall.

RI's unique architecture enables it to:

Operate without reliance on GPU clusters or specialized semiconductors

Scale instantly using distributed and cloud-based resources

Bypass the economic drag created by tariffs and embargoes

Lower costs and reduce environmental impact through efficient deployment

This agility not only gives ReelTime's RI a cost and speed advantage but also accelerates adoption across industries, from content creation and customer service to autonomous decision-making, at a time when others are constrained by physical supply chains and manufacturing delays.

ReelTime recently made headlines for announcing that films and music created with RI are now eligible for major awards including the Oscars and Grammys. Today's news further solidifies RI's disruptive position, not just as a technological leap, but as a resilient, future-ready alternative to conventional AI.

"When we say RI is the successor to AI, this is what we mean," added Henthorn. "It's smarter, faster, freer, and completely unbound by the old world's limitations."

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime is a next-generation media and technology company developing innovative tools for content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agents to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for professionals across industries or casual consumers. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community.

