The pharmaceutical service provider publishes its 2024 Sustainability Report

Continuous investment in sustainable energy infrastructure

Further reduction in CO 2 emissions

Commitment to minimizing commute impact

Vetter, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) published its fourth annual sustainability report. The report shows that the family-owned business is actively pursuing ambitious sustainability goals in climate protection, social responsibility, and business operations in a successful manner. Vetter aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 4.52% company-wide per year. Through various measures, including the enhancement of its apprenticeship programs with the additional scientific training center in Ravensburg, the company is taking further steps toward greater sustainability.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: The path to greater sustainability from 2011 to 2024: Milestones such as CO2 neutrality, renewable energies, and the opening of the new training center show Vetter's commitment to a sustainable future.

"Our fourth sustainability report shows that successful sustainability progress is a marathon, not a sprint," explains Managing Director Henryk Badack. "As a family-owned business, we have been taking responsibility for many decades and not just for the environment. Our employees and the social environment are also particularly important to us. Our commitment to sustainability in these areas is as strong as our dedication to climate and energy. While we take pride in our successes to date, we cannot rest on our laurels. We will continue to consistently pursue our sustainability strategy to achieve the ambitious goals we've set."

Vetter committed to reach net zero status for direct and indirect emissions in Germany by 2040, and worldwide by 2050. In other words, the CDMO needs to reduce its CO2 emissions by at least 4.52% each year, which it surpassed in 2024. To this end, the company is investing in infrastructure and process optimizations to assist in reaching these goals.

In addition to a new high-performance photovoltaic (PV) system at its Langenargen production site and the electrification of existing systems, Vetter is taking an important step towards hydrogen technology by converting two high-pressure steam generators. With an output of 128 kWp per year, the newest photovoltaic system generates as much energy as 29 family homes consume on average. In addition, the company uses solely CO2-neutral nitrogen as of 2024 to further improve its carbon footprint. Together with all existing energy measures, 54% of Vetter's energy consumption comes from renewable energy. The CDMO further emphasizes the sustainability of its partners, vendors and suppliers by prioritizing their adherence to sustainable practices.

Its new training center for scientific professions underscores Vetter's commitment to nurturing young talents in-house. By providing comprehensive training and appropriate infrastructure, the family-owned company aims to retain these individuals and employ them as skilled professionals, to support international biopharma customers in bringing life-saving and live-enhancing medications to patients in need.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 7,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award andtherecognitionas Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter's commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day.

For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

