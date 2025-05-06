AmeriLife Honors Veterans and Families During Military Appreciation Month

Celebration serves as a continuation of the company's ongoing support of U.S. military veterans as it prepares for its second Honor Flight later this year

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, is proud to recognize and honor the veterans and military families within its and its partners' ranks during Military Appreciation Month throughout May.

The Heart of Service: Stories of Courage and Commitment

At AmeriLife, we understand the profound impact of military service on individuals and their families. This May, AmeriLife is highlighting the stories of some of its veteran employees and its partnership with the Honor Flight Network to support and celebrate senior veterans.

Henderson Barrow, marketing agency database manager for AmeriLife's Product Development Group, reflects on his 23 years of military service, emphasizing the deep sense of duty and the invaluable lessons learned.

"At 18, I signed a four-year contract, committing to serve where and when directed, facing potential danger before I could legally drink. I re-enlisted, served in Desert Storm, and other hazardous locations. I did so willingly and without reservation, knowing the risks. I have received so much more from serving than I ever dreamed possible. But here's the deal: you need us on that wall, plane, and ship. There are threats around the world that you can't even fathom. Someone must volunteer to stand between you and them. And I was one of those people."

Michael Coombs, managing director of AmeriLife of the Northeast, emphasizes veterans' personal and collective sacrifices.

"In my home state of Massachusetts, six of my closest friends and I joined the military. Despite our recruiter's promise, we were scattered across the country, separated for two years. We volunteered out of genuine belief in our country and were proud to serve. Unfortunately, one of our friends will battle his wounds for the rest of his life after serving for over 30 years in the Army. It's easy to assume others will volunteer, but the reality is that many veterans pay a heavy price."

Making Dreams Fly: AmeriLife and The Honor Flight Network

AmeriLife is committed to honoring and supporting our nation's veterans. In 2023, the AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation entered its inaugural national partnership with the Honor Flight Network , a national non-profit that honors America's military veterans, especially those who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, by facilitating free trips to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials that commemorate their sacrifice and service.

"By recognizing and honoring veterans, we allow generations of families and friends to understand, appreciate, and glimpse the sacrifices these fine men and women have given to the United States," said Barrow, highlighting the importance of such initiatives.

Honoring our veterans is not confined to a single month; it is a continuous commitment to recognizing their lasting impact on all of us. Danny Woolman, an AmeriLife Career agent and trainer in Lakeland, FL, underscores this sentiment.

"Serving my country was an honor, a family tradition, and a legacy. As my mother, father, and brothers all served, I almost felt an obligation, a duty to do so. My military experiences, from parachuting to serving at President Reagan's inauguration, fueled my patriotism. For young people seeking purpose, I urge them to consider military service."

For AmeriLife associates, the National Guard has offered a way to serve while maintaining their careers. Military service isn't just giving; it's receiving invaluable discipline and training that employers value. But serving in the military isn't just a job; it has a purpose: protecting the freedoms we cherish.

Rhonda Y. Thomas, executive administrative assistant at American Federal Benefits Consultants, adds: "Within its diverse ranks, the military creates a strong family dynamic, where collaboration drives shared success across all branches. We selflessly served with honor, bravery, dedication, and unity - performing a range of duties, many of which were outside the scope of our primary responsibilities. During my 20 years of service, the military was essential in transforming me into a better person! All military personnel have sacrificed and will sacrifice their lives so that others, both domestically and internationally, can live better ones."

AmeriLife encourages everyone to find ways to express deep appreciation and support for our veterans, whether through volunteering, donating, or simply offering a heartfelt thank you.

For more on the AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation, visit AmeriLife.com/GivesBack .

