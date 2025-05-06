Saint-Gobain North America Honored With a Silver Stevie Award in 2025 American Business Awards

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Saint-Gobain North America today announced that it has been recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 23rd annual American Business Awards®. This award was earned in the category of Large Manufacturing Company of the Year in celebration of Saint-Gobain's circularity initiatives, rapid growth in North America, and commitment to building the future of the manufacturing industry.

The American Business Awards® are the leading business awards program in the United States. They are open to all organizations operating in the U.S.- whether public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small.

The recognition comes as Saint-Gobain celebrates its 360-year anniversary, with worldwide festivities, including a visit to the United States as part of its 360 Years Young Video Series. The award recognizes multiple investments made by Saint-Gobain across North America to better serve its customers, initiatives to build circularity in its production, and actions taken to build the future generation of the manufacturing workforce. They include:

Over $400 million in investments to expand and modernize facilities, including its CertainTeed Gypsum plant in Palatka, Florida, its CertainTeed Roofing facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, its CertainTeed Glass Mat facility in Oxford, North Carolina and its CertainTeed Gypsum facility in Montreal, Canada, which will be powered exclusively by hydropower, making it the first net-zero carbon (Scopes 1 and 2) gypsum wallboard manufacturing facility in North America. All of these projects will come online later this year.

As the leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain is working to bring circularity to its production process, with initiatives such as its RenuCore by CertainTeed business, which allows for the recycling of asphalt shingles to be reused in hot mix asphalt paving instead of ending in landfills.

Through video series such as Success in the Making, Saint-Gobain North America is highlighting the great careers available in the industry, building the manufacturing workforce of tomorrow.

"As a company with a mission of Making the World a Better Home, it is an honor to be recognized for our work to grow in North America, while building more sustainable production practices and the future of the industry," said Mark Rayfield, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain North America. "This is an award I share with the entire North American team, whose work makes this award possible, and I thank the American Business Awards for this great honor."

This recognition from the American Business Awards is the latest Saint-Gobain North America has received in recent months for its commitment to Making the World a Better Home:

Earlier this month, Saint-Gobain announced that it was honored by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program with a 2025 Better Practice Award. Participants in Saint-Gobain's unique Essentials of Manufacturing program developed, then piloted an Energy Management System program across 4 sites, training 82 individuals in 14 different business units to support sustainability goals through enhanced energy management knowledge and resources;

In April, Saint-Gobain announced that members of its team were recognized as finalists for three 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards by the National Association of Manufacturers including its Circular Economy Solutions team, ONE PRECISION ASSEMBLIES by CertainTeed, and CisLee Trost, Project Engineer for CertainTeed;

In January, Saint-Gobain announced that it had received a strong 90 out of 100 score in the Human Rights Campaign's Foundation's 2024-2025 Corporate Equality Index for its commitment to workforce protections and non-discrimination policies, inclusive benefits, and long-running Live Open Employee Resource Group;

Earlier in January, Saint-Gobain was one of only 17 companies worldwide to be recognized as a global Top Employer by the Top Employer Institute, a honor it has received for the tenth consecutive year.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

