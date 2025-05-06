Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 250,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 325,000 including indirect holdings.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.