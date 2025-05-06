Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.
Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 250,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 325,000 including indirect holdings.
The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|William Tamworth
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Fund Manager of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76
|b)
|Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume - Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 May 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary
6 May 2025
