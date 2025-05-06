Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 15:48 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 250,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 325,000 including indirect holdings.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name William Tamworth
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/Status Fund Manager of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
b)Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
b)LEI549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76
b)Nature of Transaction Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.659860,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Total(s)
£3.659860,000£219,588
e)Date of the transaction6 May 2025
f)Place of the transaction XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notificationNorthern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary020 7982 20006 May 2025

© 2025 PR Newswire
