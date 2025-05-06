USA News Group: Tech That Listens, Learns, and Diagnoses: AI's Breakout Moment in Healthcare

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is quickly evolving into a digital-first operation, where top executives in the sector are doubling down on artificial intelligence, automation and analytics to reduce costs and improve billing accuracy. This is according to results of a survey from Everest Group (and supported by Omega Healthcare), which showed 85% of senior healthcare executives believe AI will improve efficiencies over the next five years. Now that multitasking AI Agents are being referred to as hospitals' newest "employees", AI-powered electronic noses are detecting scents for health and environmental applications, and researchers are seeking to legitimize AI mental health care, it's clear that this is where the sector is going. Behind the scenes, tech and biotech experts are working diligently to develop new solutions, with recent developments from Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Healwell AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

According to research from PYMNTS Intelligence which polled C-suite executives at healthcare companies generating at least $1 billion in annual revenue, 90% already see positive ROI from investments in generative AI (GenAI). Analysts are projecting that by 2035 the gross value added by AI to the healthcare industry will be $461 billion on top of a baseline $2.26 trillion.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging player in AI-driven healthcare, is accelerating its diagnostics push through a joint venture with Ainnova Tech under Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), today announced they've secured a formal pre-submission meeting date with the U.S. FDA, set for July 7, 2025.

This meeting will guide critical elements of the clinical trial process for VisionAI-Ainnova's flagship early-detection platform-and marks a major step toward U.S. market clearance under the 510(k) regulatory pathway. The meeting will also help finalize key trial parameters, including the number of sites and patients, and confirm whether the FDA will approve the clinical protocol as proposed.

"We are forever grateful for the opportunity to meet with the U.S. FDA to discuss our planned clinical trial," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC). "We will use this pre-submission meeting to determine a host of items, including the ideal number of clinical sites, the number of total patients needed, and to learn if the FDA will approve our protocol for the planned clinical trial. These are all crucial for both Avant and Ainnova in determining the exact costs and a timetable."

This milestone builds on Avant's ongoing momentum. VisionAI combines retinal imaging, patient vitals, and advanced algorithms to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, liver fibrosis, kidney disease, and type 2 diabetes-often before symptoms are visible. Studies have shown AI tools can detect diabetic retinopathy and other chronic conditions with sensitivities exceeding 90%, frequently identifying disease earlier than standard clinical observation.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where VisionAI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of AAC's Board of Directors. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

VisionAI is already commercially active, with pilot programs launched across Latin America in countries including Chile, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil. These early deployments are helping validate real-world performance while demonstrating cost savings and outcome improvements in frontline care environments.

Avant's JV entity, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), has also expanded its AI diagnostics portfolio with four new licensed algorithms from one of Asia's largest healthcare networks. Validated across more than 2.3 million clinical cases, these models are now integrated into VisionAI, further strengthening its diagnostic range across multiple chronic diseases.

Clinical planning is being supported by global CRO Fortrea, which is helping to guide the FDA strategy. With both emerging-market traction and U.S. regulatory progress advancing in parallel, Avant is uniquely positioned-globally licensed, commercially active, and now in formal dialogue with U.S. regulators.

For investors following small-cap names bridging AI, diagnostics, and chronic care, Avant Technologies continues to stand out. If the FDA process proceeds as planned, AVAI could be on the verge of unlocking one of the largest emerging healthcare markets in the world.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) has introduced a next-generation Cardiometabolic Health Program aimed at preventing the progression of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity across its member base. The platform combines connected devices, at-home testing, and personalized coaching to generate dynamic health insights and drive behavioral change. While not explicitly labeled as AI, the system uses real-time patient inputs to deliver adaptive care plans aligned with American Heart Association guidelines.

"Nutrition, activity, sleep and stress management all have an outsized impact on population health," said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. "Our program comprehensively addresses these foundational pillars of cardiometabolic health because we know that's what it takes to deliver meaningful outcomes-both for those managing multiple conditions and those looking to avoid progression of disease. Conditions and their risk factors are often interconnected, and with the right tools and behavior changes, they can be prevented."

Healwell AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) recently completed its acquisition of Orion Health, a global data interoperability and healthcare navigation platform supporting over 150 million patient lives. The deal brings deep public sector penetration, international scale, and a new distribution channel for HEALWELL's AI decision support tools. With integration already underway, the combined platform is well-positioned to accelerate global adoption of AI-driven population health management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Orion Health to the HEALWELL family and are excited at the potential of creating a powerhouse of innovation that will deliver actionable insights and drive better healthcare outcomes globally," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL. "The acquisition of Orion Health represents a transformative milestone for the Company, bringing large enterprise customers, recurring revenues, strong operating margins and free cashflow conversion to HEALWELL while providing a significant new channel for the distribution of our best-in-class AI products. In addition, the acquisition strengthens our position in the public sector, enabling us to deepen our reach with government partners, thanks to Orion Health's strong, long-standing relationships. With the added synergies from WELL Health, we are poised to transform healthcare through AI and data-driven innovation."

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continues to scale its AI-powered Counterpart Assistant platform, now operating under its dedicated Counterpart Health subsidiary. In a new CHF-focused study, primary care providers using the system saw 18% lower hospitalizations and 25% fewer readmissions compared to non-users. The technology supports earlier detection, tracks disease progression, and guides treatment at the point of care. With multiple retrospective studies now validating its impact across chronic conditions, Counterpart Assistant is emerging as a high-impact AI tool for value-based care delivery.

"Counterpart Assistant is a testament to this commitment, offering clinicians actionable intelligence that can translate to improved care for patients with heart failure and a significant decrease in costly acute episodes," said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. "This technology demonstrates that enhanced clinical quality and reduced cost of care delivery are not mutually exclusive, but rather, achievable through intelligent physician enablement."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), through its AWS subsidiary, has partnered with Cal Poly'sDxHub, which joined forces with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene (WSLH) and Virginia Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) to launch the AI Genomics Schema Harmonizer, a generative AI tool that automates the standardization of genomic data submissions.

"AI Genomics Schema Harmonizer has the potential to transform the genomic data submission process," said Dr. Kelsey Florek, WSLH senior genomics and data scientist. "Replacing manual data transformations and maintenance of custom macros and scripts with a simple and broadly applicable approach allows our team to focus on the critical work of genomic analysis rather than data formatting."

The application, powered by Amazon Bedrock and other AWS managed services, replaces hours of manual formatting with fast, accurate, and compliant data harmonization. It's a real-world example of how AWS is applying generative AI to solve high-impact public sector challenges.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security.

