Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 April 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.8% SSE 6.3% RWE 6.2% Clearway Energy A Class 6.0% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Bonheur 5.0% Northland Power 4.9% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 4.8% Drax Group 4.7% Grenergy Renovables 4.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.4% National Grid 4.1% Cadeler 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.8% Enefit Green 2.8% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 2.1% AES 2.0% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.0% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9% Fastned 1.7% Greencoat Renewable 1.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 1.2% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 1.1% Orsted 1.0% 7C Solarparken 0.9% Serena Energia 0.9% MPC Energy Solutions 0.8% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% Scatec Solar 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 0.5% US Solar Fund 0.3% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0%

At close of business on 30 April 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 30.8% Renewable energy developers 31.2% Renewable focused utilities 8.3% Energy storage 7.6% Biomass generation and production 4.7% Electricity networks 4.1% Renewable technology and service 3.7% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.6% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.7% Fixed Interest Securities 2.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0%