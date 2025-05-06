Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Acquires i3 Verticals' Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business

Expands Market Presence and Strengthens Customer Base in Academic Medical Centers

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Infinx Healthcare, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management (RCM), today announced it has acquired the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

The transaction strengthens Infinx's market presence in the healthcare RCM space and expands its footprint into new customer segments, including academic medical centers and other large provider groups. The acquisition also adds a highly experienced team and a well-established customer base to Infinx's portfolio, further enhancing its mission to deliver end-to-end, AI-driven financial lifecycle solutions to healthcare providers.

"We're thrilled to welcome the i3 Verticals Healthcare RCM team and their customers into the Infinx family," said Jaideep Tandon, Chairman and CEO of Infinx. "Their deep experience supporting academic medical centers and the strong relationships they've built over the years are an ideal complement to our technology-driven approach. By combining their trusted expertise with our AI-powered RCM Insights, patient access, and automation platforms, we're excited to deliver meaningful financial and clinical outcomes for healthcare providers nationwide."

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, stated, "Several years ago we set off to build a platform to deliver fantastic revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare industry. We are proud of what we built and continue to believe that this is an attractive market. However, we also recognize that scale is important in revenue cycle management, and our future is in providing enterprise software solutions in other markets. We found a great partner, and our healthcare management team will be well positioned to accomplish great things with Infinx."

The acquisition aligns with Infinx's long-term strategy to integrate scalable technology with expert services across all stages of the revenue cycle - from patient access to A/R optimization - empowering healthcare providers to maximize revenue, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient outcomes.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx provides AI-driven solutions to optimize the financial lifecycle of healthcare providers across all functions of patient access and revenue cycle management. Our cloud-based software, powered by AI and automation, is leveraged by experienced consultants and billing specialists across the U.S., India, and the Philippines. We help clients capture more revenue, stay ahead of changing regulations and payer guidelines, and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals delivers seamless enterprise software to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its sophisticated and diverse platform of software and services solutions, the company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of public and private organizations in the Public Sector, including K-12 public education.

